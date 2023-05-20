Liverpool’s top-four hopes perish amid Roberto Firmino’s emotional farewell

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is hugged by goalkeeper Alisson Becker at the end of the Premier League match and his final home game for the club at Anfield - Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Liverpool’s top-four hopes perish amid Firmino’s emotional farewell - PA/Peter Byrne

A romantic farewell goal for Roberto Firmino could not salvage Liverpool’s Champions League ambitions.

Firmino waved goodbye with the equaliser and tears in his side’s feisty 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, but Liverpool's top-four hopes are effectively over. Newcastle United and Manchester United will have to lose their remaining games to be caught by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The improbable season revival into a European spot is Villa’s. Staring at a relegation battle when Unai Emery took over, they are now favourites for seventh and a Europa Conference League place.

Emery has history when it comes to denying Liverpool a Champions League spot. He was the Sevilla manager defeating Klopp’s side in the 2016 Europa League final, when the additional prize was a place at Uefa’s top table.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores their equaliser against Aston Villa

Emery’s work at Villa in rapid time underlines his pedigree. Villa are defensively resolute and knew how and where to maximise Liverpool’s frustration, the home side only building momentum in a frenzied climax.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was dared to find the perfect pinpoint pass beyond a well-drilled backline, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa ready and able to take on Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz in a sprint, the Colombian still trying to reconnect with his pre-injury sharpness.

When Liverpool did opt for more patience, Villa’s defence and midfield retreated in unison, Emi Martinez protected to such an extent that he did not face a shot on target in the first half.

Villa could have been two-up at half-time. Watkins dragged his penalty wide after being tripped by Ibrahima Konate. But on 27 minutes Douglas Luiz picked out Jacob Ramsey at the back post beyond Alexander-Arnold, and he volleyed past Alisson.

Liverpool upped the tempo at the start of the second half and were denied an equaliser when the video assistant referee adjudged Virgil van Dijk to be offside and interfering with play when Gakpo finished from close range.

They kept pushing in desperation and Firmino set-up a prolonged injury time – 10 minutes added by referee John Brooks for Villa’s constant playing of the clock as much as the opponent.

But Villa are stronger than they were and can look forward to European competition should they beat Brighton next weekend.

