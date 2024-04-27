Liverpool title hopes almost over after Antonio earns West Ham a point

Is it over yet? Watching as his side contrived to drop more points with some weird and wasteful finishing at the London Stadium, Jürgen Klopp could at least tell himself that this might be the last time he will ever have to coach in a 12.30pm kick-off. Next season that responsibility will fall to Arne Slot, who will also need to work out how to make Liverpool more ruthless in front of goal.

This was a game that they could won 10 times over. Luis Díaz could have had a hat-trick but finished with merely an assist to his name. Behind to a header from Jarrod Bowen at half-time, Liverpool should have run away with the points after fighting back to lead 2-1. Conviction, though, is in short supply at both ends of the pitch. West Ham, who are preparing for their own managerial change, were given a route back. David Moyes could be pleased with a point after Michail Antonio’s late equaliser, leaving Liverpool two points off the top.

Their hopes of a quadruple long turned to dust, Liverpool can at least start to plan for the Slot era. There are the usual jobs to run through: which signings to target, which players to sell, when to schedule the grand unveiling and, perhaps most importantly, how to make sure that the new man is able to find some joy in the one thing that Klopp definitely won’t miss when he leaves English football.

This had all the ingredients to be another draining lunchtime outing for Liverpool. The atmosphere was subdued and Klopp looked flat as he watched from his lonely position on the touchline. It was almost as if Klopp was waiting for something to go wrong.

The German had reacted strongly to the defeat to Everton, Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah included in the five players who dropped to the bench, and the early signs were positive. Playing all the football, making all the passes, there were times when Liverpool threatened to steamroller West Ham. Moyes’s side, who were committed to their ploy of sitting deep and playing on the break, soon found themselves being urged to show more intensity by the home fans.

Confidence was fragile after West Ham’s thrashing at Crystal Palace. Mohamed Kudus offered endeavour on the left, his direct dribbling causing problems for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but excitement was limited. Lucas Paquetá simply was not in the game. Bowen sparked a counterattack with a nutmeg on Alexis Mac Allister, only for the move to break down because of a lack of forward support.

Liverpool eased into their groove. They should have led when Cody Gakpo flicked on Andy Robertson’s cross, only for Harvey Elliott to shoot wide. The radar was off. Given a chance with a free-kick after a foul by Kudus, Alexander-Arnold let West Ham off the hook by lifting a disappointing effort over. Through on the right, Mac Allister shot too close to Alphonse Areola.

The shoddy finishing made Liverpool vulnerable. A few minutes after Díaz cut inside from the left and pinged a low shot off Areola’s near post, West Ham decided to have a go at the unfamiliar concept of pressing. Possession was duly turned over and Alisson pushed a deflected shot from Bowen behind.

Dodgy at set-pieces against Everton, Liverpool were guilty of switching off again. Paquetá ran to the left to take the corner and played it short to Kudus. The Ghanaian faced no pressure when he crossed and Gakpo lost Bowen, who directed a bouncing header beyond Alisson.

Liverpool retreated down the tunnel wondering how they were behind. What they needed to know, though, is that West Ham have developed an awful habit of conceding shortly after half-time this season. It was 1-1 soon enough, Díaz poking a pass inside to Robertson, who squeezed a low shot past Areola.

West Ham sank back again. Mac Allister was running midfield for Liverpool and they had chances to go ahead. Ryan Gravenberch completely missed his kick when he was free in the area. Given space to shoot, Alexander-Arnold brought out the best in Areola.

It was not a surprise when the second goal arrived after 65 minutes. Alexander-Arnold’s corner reached the far post and Gakpo’s hopeful shot deflected in off Angelo Ogbonna and Areola. It was all very meek from West Ham, whose lack of mobility in central defence was being increasingly exposed.

Liverpool hounded them. Gakpo jabbed a shot over. Díaz, tearing away from Vladimir Coufal on the left, had chances to seal the win but was denied by two magnificent saves from Areola.

West Ham hung in there. Emerson Palmieri lifted them with a shot that drew a leaping save from Alisson. Moments later, Bowen cut in from the right and chipped in a lovely cross. Antonio, who had crept in between Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah, headed the equaliser past Alisson.

Klopp responded by telling Núñez and Salah to get ready. There was time for a weird, irritable exchange with Salah, who did not seem particularly interested in listening to his manager’s instructions. Then, with two minutes left, Elliott crashed a shot off the bar. Liverpool found a way not to win.