Liverpool Warns Against Rapid Covid Testing In Care Homes As Government Delivers Millions Of Kits
Liverpool City Council has told care homes not to use the rapid lateral flow tests (LFTs) to allow visitors due to fears over false negatives, becoming the third city in England to do so.
A notice written by researchers at the University of Liverpool, published by the government alongside other Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) documents on Friday but dated November 25, states that the Liverpool health -protection board had decided to pause plans to use LSTs in care home settings.
Liverpool is the third city to have done so, following authorities in Greater Manchester and Sheffield who raised concerns that the tests, which can return results in a matter of minutes, had failed to detect enough infections.
The advice to care homes from local authorities comes as a blow to the government’s recent change in advice, which states that care home visits are allowed across all tiers, unless there’s an outbreak in the home. The LFTs are instrumental to this plan, with more than a million already sent to hundreds of England’s biggest care homes.
They are the same tests that are being sent to tier 3 areas as part of the government’s first wave of community testing, with 67 local authorities given approval to begin “testing support programmes” as soon as Monday to “drive down transmission rates in their areas.”
We are launching the first wave of community testing.
From Monday, more than one million rapid turnaround lateral flow tests will be sent to Tier 3 areas.
This will help:
▶️identify people without #COVID19 symptoms
▶️reduce transmission
▶️put areas on a path towards Tier 2
👇
— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) December 12, 2020
In a statement released on Saturday, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: “I am really pleased to announce the first areas embarking on enhanced community testing programmes - after the successful work in Liverpool.”
He did not mention the concern around false negatives, but a line in the release put out by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) states: “Extensive clinical evaluation has been carried out on the lateral flow tests by Public Health England and the University of Oxford which show these tests are accurate and sensitive enough to be used in the community.”
The tests are intended to be used hand-in-hand with PCR tests, which can take days to return a result but are regarded as a more reliable indicator of whether or not someone has Covid-19, whereas asymptomatic people have been encouraged to use the LTFs to gauge rates in the community.
Experts have already raised serious concerns about LFT tests providing a false sense of reassurance. Earlier in December, government figures were released from the Liverpool pilot scheme which showed they missed half of all cases and a third of those with a high viral load who were likely to be the most infectious.
Professor Jon Deeks, of Birmingham University, said the tests were being used in ways for which they were never intended with potentially dangerous consequences.
“They are a low-tech test, they can’t detect low levels of the virus. The World Health Organisation has said ‘Don’t use it for this purpose,’ the manufacturer said ‘Don’t use it for this purpose’,” he told Today.
“We can’t see why the government is progressing with using this test when it is missing so many people.
“They have been sold to people with the idea that if you are negative you will be able to go and visit people, you will be able to be clear that you haven’t got Covid, and that it really dangerous.”
But Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to NHS Test and Trace, has defended their use, saying the tests had enabled them to find many cases of infection in people without Covid-19 symptoms that would otherwise have been missed.
“What we are doing here is case detection. We are not saying people do not have the disease if their test is negative,” she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.
“We are trying to say (to people who test positive) ‘You do have the disease and now we want you to go and isolate for ten days’. That is a whole different game-changer.”
HuffPost UK has contacted the DHSC for comment.
Related...
Oxford/AstraZeneca Trial: What It's Like Working On A Covid-19 Vaccine The Whole World Is Waiting For
Test And Trace Private Sector Call Handlers Worked Just 1% Of Their Paid Time
'It's Chaos': Royal Mail Workers Overwhelmed By Covid And Christmas Pressure
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.