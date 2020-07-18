Liverpool target Thiago can play in Premier League, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has "no doubt" Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara can play in the Premier League amid links to champions Liverpool.

Thiago is out of contract at Bundesliga champions Bayern next year and the 29-year-old Spaniard is reportedly ready to leave Bavaria after opting against a renewal.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen on bringing Thiago to Anfield, where Liverpool won their first league title since 1990 this season, and Guardiola – who worked with the veteran at Barcelona and Bayern – hailed the midfielder.

"No doubt about it, a player who plays for Barcelona and Bayern Munich can play in the Premier League," Guardiola said when asked about Thiago ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

"Of course he can play, he's an exceptional player but I don't know what he's going to do."

Thiago – handed his first senior taste of football by Guardiola at Barcelona – emerged from the youth system at Camp Nou in 2009.

He won two LaLiga titles and a Champions League trophy among other honours before joining Bayern four years later.

Thiago has since claimed seven successive Bundesliga crowns, four DFB-Pokal titles, two DFL-Supercup honours and the Club World Cup trophy in Bavaria.

After helping Bayern to an eighth consecutive Bundesliga triumph, Thiago and the German giants are preparing for next month's second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea.

Bayern won the opening leg 3-0 in London before the Champions League was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.