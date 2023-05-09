Liverpool target move for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch to boost midfield ranks

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutch ace viewed as a key target for the club. According to Fichajes, Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to reinforce his midfield for the upcoming season and is impressed with the 20-year-old Bundesliga midfielder. Despite facing a tough season, Liverpool still have a chance to secure a top-four finish. With recent defeats suffered by Newcastle United and Manchester United, the club have the opportunity to close the points gap and qualify for the Champions League. However, their midfield ranks have underperformed this season, prompting Klopp to seek reinforcements in the summer transfer window. Alexis Mac Allister has been a consistent transfer target for Liverpool, but the club has also been reportedly working on a deal to sign Gravenberch. Bayern have yet to decide on the Dutch midfielder's future, and Liverpool are said to be ready to take advantage of the situation. Although Bayern are generally unwilling to sell a player only a year after signing them, Klopp's side may be able to tempt the Bavarians with a strong offer. Moreover, Gravenberch has featured more consistently since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, even starting the last game against Werder Bremen. Gravenberch may also be considering moving away from Bayern after a difficult first season with the club. However, he will have to weigh his options carefully before making a decision. Whether he will have more opportunities for game time at Liverpool remains to be seen, but the Merseysiders are expected to approach the young midfielder. Liverpool's bid to sign Gravenberch is a clear indication that the club are determined to strengthen its midfield ranks for next season. If successful, the signing of the Dutch ace could prove to be a valuable addition to the team's roster.

