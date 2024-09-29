Liverpool target Mo Salah 2.0 as Egyptian King’s SUCCESSOR

Liverpool are targeting a successor for Mohamed Salah who looks like Salah 2.0. Can the Reds strike a deal?

With talk that Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool next year, the Reds are reportedly on the hunt for a successor. That only makes sense, after all - the Egyptian King won't be around forever regardless.

A departure next year is comfortably on the cards and it would see Liverpool try to replace the irreplaceable. An impossible task, in other words.

One player they're reportedly looking at is AC Milan's Christian Pulisic. It's a surprising one, given Pulisic didn't live up to the billing at Chelsea and was shipped out a year ago to Italy.

But while that isn't the greatest sign of a top-class player - it's also exactly what happened to Salah.

Mo Salah 2.0

Pulisic unquestionably has talent and he's putting that on show for Milan this season. His last seven games have brought six goals (scored in six different games, no less) and another two assists.

That includes the opener in a 2-1 win over Inter last week.

Pulisic is on fire right now and even better, he's simply building on a brilliant campaign last time out. The American scored 12 and assisted another eight in Serie A - a debut campaign to remember.

So why hold his Chelsea 'failure' against him? Pulisic certainly played more there than Salah did but never actually started more than 19 Premier League games in a season - and that was his first year with the Blues.

In his final one, he was a substitute 16 times. In other words, we won't hold his difficulties there against him.

And we know Liverpool won't. They didn't with Salah, after all, as this is a near-identical situation - a player who goes to Italy and tears it up after struggling with the world's most tumultuous club.

This could be the Salah signing all over again.

