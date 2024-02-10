Liverpool survive Burnley scare to return to Premier League summit
And so the tit-for-tat between Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League resumes.
Where one goes, the other follows, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola probably wishing they could file restraining orders against the other.
Liverpool returned to the summit after seeing off a spirited Burnley team who had their chances to puncture Klopp’s title aspirations.
Klopp well remembers how Vincent Kompany denied Liverpool a title in 2019, his piledriver for Manchester City against Leicester City in the run-in prompting calls for the statue that followed.
Kompany was intent on doing his former club another favour. Burnley were unfancied, but they were also unintimidated - and they sensed an opportunity when seeing a team sheet with notable Liverpool absentees, including keeper Alisson Becker.
Chasing City after the champions’ victory over Everton, Liverpool were searching for fluency and rhythm. Andy Robertson was back but visibly lacking sharpness - he got better as the game progressed. Wataru Endo’s immediate re-introduction after the Asia Cup allowed Alexis Mac Allister to play further forward, and Trent Alexander-Arnold initially eased back into his hybrid role - his passing the home side’s biggest threat through a scratchy first half. It was a significant blow for Klopp when the right back could not continue after half-time.
Burnley threatened first with David Fofana and Zeki Amdouni demonstrating the visitors’ ambition, while Sander Berge audaciously sought to run midfield.
But once Liverpool settled they took a 31st minute lead, assisted by a lapse from Burnley keeper James Trafford. He misjudged Alexander-Arnold’s corner, collided with O’Shea, and Jota headed into an unguarded net.
When Luis Diaz forced Trafford to save shortly after, it seemed Burnley’s enterprise would be consigned to memory. Instead, they equalised on half time, O’Shea making amends with a thumping header from Josh Brownhill’s corner.
With Curtis Jones forced to right back, Liverpool often looked misshapen and frenzied - certainly never in control - but their lead was restored when substitute Harvey Elliott teed up Diaz.
Fofana should have equalised twice as chances kept coming at both ends, before Darwin Nunez added the goal his selfless work deserved.
This was an afternoon when Liverpool had to scrap. They proved they are still up for the title fight.
All the Premier League 3pm kick-offs as they happened:
05:03 PM GMT
FT scores
Fulham 3 Bournemouth 1
Liverpool 3 Burnley 1
Luton 1 Sheffield United 3
Tottenham 2 Brighton 1
Wolves 0 Brentford 2
05:02 PM GMT
FT: Luton 1 Sheff Utd 3
John Aizlewood reports:
Sheffield United showed qualities we haven’t seen from them this season: defensive cohesion, opportunistic attacking and all-round serenity. Luton unusually sloppy.
05:00 PM GMT
GOAL! Brennan Johnson scores in the 96th minute for Spurs
Spurs have been stung by some late goals but this one has gone in their favour. Brennan Johnson has popped up at the back post to convert a low cross.
04:58 PM GMT
FT: Wolves 0 Brentford 2
Thomas Frank’s team jump above Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. Norgaard and Toney with the goals. A big victory.
As Tim Nash reports:
It’s the first time in a year that Wolves have failed to score at Molineux in the Premier League. The last time it happened was against Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth. Two Brentford players give their shirts to fans in the away end.
04:55 PM GMT
Leno survives a scare, reports Tom Prentki
A scare for Fulham there as Leno comes racing off his line and completely misses it. The home side somehow scramble the ball behind for a corner as the Fourth Official indicates seven minutes to be added on.
04:53 PM GMT
A rare unhappy outing for Luton fans, reports John Aizlewood
There’s a rainbow over Kenilworth Road. And probably a metaphor to go with it. United defending in dogged depth. Right now it looks as if the bulk of the 11,338 crammed into this eccentric little stadium will depart unhappily.
04:50 PM GMT
Wolves fans despondent, reports Tim Nash
It’s now the Brentford fans in full voice, taunting the hosts with chants of “Boring, boring” copying Wolves’ verdict on the Bees’ timewasting. Wolves fans are heading for the exits and gaps are appearing around Molineux.
Mario Lemina is booked for a scissors-type tackle that brings Ethan Pinnock down but wins the ball. Wolves fans sing “Simon Hooper, you’re a w----r” which is the first time I can recall a referee being named in a chant.
04:45 PM GMT
Wolves running out of time, reports Tim Nash
Doyle slams a first-time shot wide from Nelson Semedo’s square ball. It turns out to be Semedo’s last action as he is replaced by Matt Doherty a minute later in what looks like a last throw of the dice by Wolves.
04:40 PM GMT
Brighton still counter-punching
Just as you might expect Brighton to be forced to defend against a resurgent Spurs, they have really gone on the attack here. Lamptey, Mitoma, Welbeck have all gone close. Indeed Welbeck should have given Brighton the lead after he was played in by Mitoma’s pinpoint pass.
04:39 PM GMT
Tom Prentki: Fulham now have striking options
Now Muniz is basking in the Craven Cottage applause as he makes his way slowly towards the bench. Chelsea loan striker Armando Broja is on for a home debut. He’d love a first goal in Fulham colours.
04:38 PM GMT
GOAL! Darwin Nunez seals the points for Liverpool
After so many near-misses of late, Nunez buries a back-post header to surely put Burnley away.
Nunez deserved that goal. This has been an afternoon for Liverpool to scrap and no-one has worked harder than the Uruguayan. And yet another assist for Elliott. That ‘should’ make the final stages less panicky for the Kop. Kompany will be proud of his side, though.
04:36 PM GMT
GOAL! Ivan Toney scores for Brentford
Brentford now lead 2-0 at Wolves, and this would be a crucial three points for Thomas Frank’s side.
04:35 PM GMT
GOAL! Surely game over at Kenilworth Road
Souza has scored Sheffield United’s third which should kill off any hopes of a Luton comeback.
As John Aizlewood reports:
Number three for Sheffield United with their first attack of the second half. Beautifully set up by Ben Osborn. Splendidly finished by Vini Souza. An, in common with number one and number two, nobody saw it coming.
04:33 PM GMT
Iraola rolls the dice, reports Tom Pretnki
Deadline day signing Enes Unal is coming on to make his Bournemouth debut. The Turkish international forward is replacing Sinisterra. Dango Ouattara is also on for Tavernier in a double change by Iraola.
04:32 PM GMT
Too close for comfort if you are a Liverpool fan
Could be a goal with every attack. Fofana, Jota and Quansah have all gone close in last few minutes.
04:31 PM GMT
Luton piling the pressure on, reports John Aizlewood
Corner after corner for Luton, but it’s not translating into goals after goal. Luton fans giving Jack Robinson all sorts of stick when he takes a throw-in. He smiles a Delphic smile. Meanwhile, the Sheffield United physio is a busy man, much to the loudly expressed – and, frankly, unsympathetic – views of the home support, who seem to be hinting United’s fallen may be over-stating their pain in order, perhaps, to waste time. Oh and Andros Townsend’s on.
04:27 PM GMT
Tom Prentki on a captain's ovation for Tom Cairney
Standing ovation for Fulham captain Cairney who hands the armband to Tim Ream as he is subbed off. Harrison Reed on for him while De Cordova-Reid is replaced by Harry Wilson. Bournemouth swap Alex Scott with Antoine Semenyo.
04:26 PM GMT
What a chance for Burnley to equalise for a second time
Huge moment as Kelleher saves when one-on-one with Fofana. Klopp celebrated as if it was another Liverpool goal. Very tense at Anfield.
04:24 PM GMT
Tom Prentki on an audacious Solanke effort
What an effort from Solanke whose bicycle kick deflects off Issa Diop and onto the roof of the net. Bournemouth are pushing again – cracking game this.
04:24 PM GMT
GOAL! Spurs rewarded for their pressure
Sarr has scored from close-range and Brighton’s resistance is broken. Spurs level. After the goal, Son, Bissouma and Johnson are on in a triple sub.
It was chaotic, it was crazy, but it was coming. Pape Sarr has just equalised for Spurs, slotting home at the end of a magnificent scramble, after Lewis Dunk sliding interception had hit the post. The cheer was almost as big as the one that greeted Son as he came on before Brighton had kicked off.
04:23 PM GMT
Wolves fans unhappy
Wolves fans chant ‘Premier League, corrupt as f---’ then Flekken kicks the ball away at a Wolves throw-in and is promptly booked. Neto goes to boot the spare ball behind the goal then thinks better of it after losing out in a touchline tussle.
04:19 PM GMT
Wolves fans not happy with time-wasting, reports Tim Nash
Wolves fans are screaming at the timewasting of Brentford players at throw-ins. Ben Mee appears to goad them by pausing his walk to take the first one before carrying on, smiling.
04:17 PM GMT
Son waiting in the wings
The Spurs sub Son Heung Min is being demonstrably energetic as he warms up on the touchline, constantly glancing as he goes about his stretches at his manager. Tottenham have been wasteful thus far. It won’t be long surely before his precision is introduced.
04:16 PM GMT
GOAL! Muniz has his second for Fulham
Bournemouth were not back in the game for long...Muniz has restored Fulham’s two-goal lead.
Tom Prentki on an a whirlwind start to the half at Craven Cottage:
Football eh! What a few minutes as Fulham hit straight back. Great work from Tom Cairney and Willian once more. This time the Brazilian cross deep for his fellow countryman Muniz to grab his second and Fulham’s third. The pair of them celebrate together with a sport of samba dancing.
04:15 PM GMT
GOAL! Senesi pulls one back for Bournemouth
Just like at Luton, Bournemouth have scored an early goal to get back to 2-1.
04:14 PM GMT
GOAL! Morris scores penalty to reduce the deficit
Another handball penalty at Kenilworth Road, and Luton are within one again.
As John Aizlewood reports:
Another VAR check, this time for a Luton penalty. And VAR says’ yes’. Carlton Morris does the slotting in business.
04:12 PM GMT
Wolves goal chalked off for tight offside
The latest from Tim Nash:
Wolves think they have equalised after Dawson glances home Neto’s cross after Flekken punches clear a corner. But after VAR intervene, replays appear to show Dawson’s left foot is marginally offside.
04:11 PM GMT
GOAL! Luis Diaz restores Liverpool's lead
Burnley fail to clear their lines and Diaz punishes them. That will settle nerves after the loss of Alexander-Arnold.
After a long VAR check, Diaz has put Liverpool ahead and Kompany has ensured both managers have been booked. The Burnley manager thought there was a foul by Mac Allister in the build-up. Harvey Elliott’s assist is maintaining his supersub reputation. It is a manic game. Expect more goals.
04:06 PM GMT
Alexander-Arnold substituted at half time
Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool’s outstanding player in the first half - has not made it to the second. He must be injured. Liverpool will need to scrap their way back to the top this afternoon. It has become a tricky fixture. Curtis Jones is now right back in a Liverpool line-up which could now be described as ‘makeshift’.
04:00 PM GMT
Tom Prentki on Willian being reborn at Fulham
Fulham look comfortable at half-time and Willian, in particular, has been brilliant. The Brazilian is a huge threat down the Fulham left, giving Adam Smith a torrid time. The first half ends with him laying on a chance for Antonee Robinson – well saved by Neto – before Willian curls just wide of the far post.
03:55 PM GMT
An entertaining first half at Spurs
These two sides shared six goals at the Amex earlier in the season. The surprise here is that this time they only have one between them. It was a superbly entertaining opening half, full of pace, effort and endeavour. Plus mistakes. Lots of them. Indeed it was an error by James Maddison, losing the possession to the relentless press of Brighton’s Pascal Gross, that led to the only goal.
Danny Welbeck - who has led the Brighton line in the kind of imaginative, skilful way that makes you wonder who it was at Manchester United thought Anthony Martial to be a better bet than him - was fouled by Micky ven der Ven. Gross scored the ensuing penalty.
But Spurs have not stopped pushing for the equaliser. Richarlison and Maddison have been particularly forceful. Brighton’s Jason Steele has made a trio of excellent saves to prevent the home side getting back in it. It does not take an act of over-excited speculation to suggest there will be a lot more goals to come in the second half.
03:54 PM GMT
John Aizlewood on a turn up at Kenilworth Road
Anyone who saw that coming before the 30th minute may not be telling the whole truth. Or they’re the prophet we should all be listening to. Rob Edwards has a face like thunder as he strides off. Chris Wilder looks like that all the time, but he’s probably quite pleased.
03:53 PM GMT
Half-time scores
Fulham 2 Bournemouth 0
Liverpool 1 Burnley 1
Luton 0 Sheffield United 2
Tottenham 0 Brighton 1
Wolves 0 Brentford 1
03:50 PM GMT
Tim Nash on Wolves pushing for the equaliser
Ait-Nouri has the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand with a neat turn and pirouette that takes him away from two Brentford players.
Wolves have become more of a force to be reckoned with as half-time approaches but have been second best to Brentford, who have failed to beat Gary O’Neil’s side in three attempts in the last 45 days.
03:46 PM GMT
Tim Nash on Wolves' response to going behind
Wolves’ best chance to date as Pedro Neto’s far post header is smothered on the line by goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who somehow flicks it onto the post via his knee then left hand following Pablo Sarabia’s cross.
03:45 PM GMT
GOAL! Burnley level at Anfield
Brownhill with an outswinging corner and O’Shea is there to power a header past Kelleher.
Brownhill corner, O’Shea header and a goal that many will suggest would not have beaten Alisson, who is absent today. Liverpool had taken control without being fluent, but Burnley will feel they deserve that equaliser.
03:42 PM GMT
Alexander-Arnold finding his range
Alexander-Arnold is delivering one of his passing masterclasses, although Burnley are giving him far too much time on the ball. Meanwhile, there have been five bookings so far, the latest to Jurgen Klopp. Would not bet against a red later. Referee Tim Robinson is a bit Draconian.
03:41 PM GMT
Maddison booked
James Maddison has just been booked for a foul on Tariq Lamptey. Though it might have been for the magnificent mime of pained innocence he produced as the referee reached for his pocket.
03:38 PM GMT
GOAL! Sheffield United now 2-0 up at Luton
James McAtee has scored from the penalty spot and Luton are going to need another comeback.
The penalty was given after VAR review as John Aizlewood reports:
Reece Burke meets ball with arm in the penalty area. VAR spots it. James McAtee sends Thomas Kaminski the wrong way from the spot.
03:37 PM GMT
GOAL! Fulham now two up against Bournemouth
Muniz has scored Fulham’s second and Bournemouth have a mountain to climb at Craven Cottage.
As Tom Prentki reports:
And that’s two for Fulham! A deep cross from Willian, headed into the six-yard box by Decordova-Reid and Rodrigo Muniz nips in ahead of Illya Zabarnyi to score. Iraola is back in his seat.
03:36 PM GMT
GOAL! Norgaard gives Brentford the lead at Wolves
Thomas Frank’s team have endured a difficult run of results but deserve their lead given to them by their skipper Norgaard.
As Tim Nash reports:
Brentford take the lead as Christian Nørgaard heads home from three yards out from Sergio Reguilón’s inswinging corner after spinning off the back of Craig Dawson.
03:36 PM GMT
Tim Nash on a cruel blow for Wolves
Cunha is forced off for Wolves – a bitter blow for the home side after his hat-trick in the 4-2 win at Chelsea last week. He seemed to roll his ankle running onto a pass and can’t continue after lengthy treatment.
03:33 PM GMT
Tom Prentki on Bournemouth carrying a threat for the first time
Finally, Bernd Leno is called into action in the Fulham goal, strongly punching Sinisterra’s shot clear with Dominic Solanke firing just over from the resulting corner. Those are the first times Bournemouth have threatened and Andoni Iraola is a picture of frustration on the touchline.
03:31 PM GMT
GOAL! Liverpool find the breakthrough
Diogo Jota heads home from close range and there is relief at Anfield after a sluggish start.
A moment to forget for Burnley keeper James Trafford, who collided with Dara O’Shea after Alexander-Arnold’s corner, allowing Jota the easiest header to open the scoring. Liverpool were finally building some pressure and Burnley’s ambitious start had made way for increasingly desperate defending. Mac Allister - in a more advanced midfield role - is becoming influential.
03:31 PM GMT
GOAL! Sheffield United now lead at Luton
Cameron Archer has given Sheffield United what I think we can call a shock lead at Luton.
As John Aizlewood puts it:
United have had an attack. And Cameron Archer has scored. The gods of mischief are working hard today.
03:30 PM GMT
The latest from John Aizlewood at Kenilworth Road
2-0 to United. Alas for them, yellow cards are not goals. This time it’s Gustavo Hamer on Ross Barkley, who’s running everything like an especially cruel but gifted despot. We’re still eagerly awaiting the first United attack.
03:28 PM GMT
Spurs knocking on the door
Again, Spurs come close. Maddison receives a pass from Richarlison, moves forward and curls a delightful shot just beyond Steele in the Brighton goal. Sadly for Spurs supporters, it was beyond the post too. You sense there will be plenty more goals in this.
03:26 PM GMT
The latest from Tom Prentki at Craven Cottage
It’s Bournemouth supporters making all the noise here, though they haven’t really seen anything to shout about from their players. They’ve just had a promising counter-attack but it ended with Luis Sinisterra shooting limply wide of the near post.
03:26 PM GMT
Spurs go close
Nearly an equaliser for Spurs. Richarlison was played in behind the Brighton defence, and shot with his right foot quickly and precisely. But Jason Steele, spreading himself, was out quickly to smother. The ball bounced to Timo Werner, whose follow up shot hit the first defender.
03:23 PM GMT
A struggle for Liverpool so far
Liverpool have no rhythm so far - Klopp’s enforced changes having a negative impact. But Nunez and Alexander-Arnold look lively.
03:23 PM GMT
An injury blow for Wolves...
Matheus Cunha has limped off with injury.
Some famous faces in the crowd at Molineux as Tim Nash reports:
We’ve seen a couple of images of Wolves chairman Jeff Shi appearing on our screen. He’s in a large Puffa jacket to protect him from the cold, sitting next to the club’s sporting director Matt Hobbs. Now there’s a shot of rock legend Robert Plant, a lifelong Wolves fan and club director.
03:21 PM GMT
Caoimhin Kelleher makes an early save for Liverpool against Burnley
03:19 PM GMT
The latest from Tom Prentki at Craven Cottage
Tom Cairney is down receiving treatment after blocking Alex Scott’s free-kick full in the face. Lively start at the Cottage.
03:17 PM GMT
GOAL! Gross gives Brighton the lead from the spot
Welbeck fouled by Van de Ven in the build up, and Brighton lead at Spurs. They were 4-2 winners when the teams played at the Amex earlier this season.
Penalty to Brighton. Van der Ven is having all sorts of problems with Danny Welbeck. After Maddison lost the ball on the edge of the Spurs area, Brighton attacked in numbers. The ball arrived at Welbeck’s feet and Van der Ven clipped his heel. The referee Sam Barrott was certain, VAR agreed and Pascal Gross scored from the spot.
03:14 PM GMT
Son starting from the bench at Spurs
The television camera has just picked out Son Heung-Min on the bench. He looks a little bemused. As you would expect when Timo Werner has been picked ahead of him. Intriguingly the chair he is sitting on carries the logo of Ineos. Now Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford, you wonder how long that commercial association will last.
03:13 PM GMT
Bright start from Burnley at Anfield
Burnley have started on the front foot. Gone close twice through Fofana and Amdouni. Liverpool are having to play on the counter attack at the moment.
03:09 PM GMT
Tom Prentki on that Fulham opening goal
Fulham take an early lead at home to Bournemouth, scoring with the first attack of the game after Lewis Cook slipped to leave Bobby De Cordova-Reid free to fire into the bottom corner.
Bournemouth had scored more goals in the first five minutes of games than any other Premier League side since the start of last season but could already be two down as Neto makes a great save from Willian.
03:08 PM GMT
The latest from John Aizlewood at Kenilworth Road
And, here we go at the “home of football” according to the in-no-way biased announcer. Just the five changes for Sheffield United, who’re playing in an all lemon kit – the same colour as the ball - and just the one for Luton. Luton are hot favourites for a Premier League game. Who’d have thought that back in August?
03:06 PM GMT
GOAL! Fulham 1 Bournemouth 0
Bobby De Cordova-Reid has given Fulham an early lead at Craven Cottage. That game always had the look of a contest that would produce chances.
03:05 PM GMT
Bad news for Sheffield United fans...
Norrington-Davies is leaving the pitch in tears with an injury. He pulled up with no player near him, so this must have been a problem he was carrying into the game.
As John Aizlewood describes it from Kenilworth Road:
Off goes Rhys United’s Norrington-Davies after just four minutes. The erstwhile Luton loanee tangled with the pitchside hoardings. The hoardings won.
03:03 PM GMT
We are under way in all the games...
In the first minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Vicario produced a superb save to deny Brighton taking a very early lead.
Brighton almost take the lead with a superb effort from Danny Welbeck. He picked up the ball as Micky Van der Ven stumbled, tore towards the box, rounded Van der Ven again with a smart check inside and unleashed a shot which Vicario saved.
03:02 PM GMT
Anfield's 14 new heads and 17 new handles....
Should be louder than ever in Anfield today. The new Anfield Road stand is finally complete, and an anticipated attendance of just under 62,000 will be the highest in the stadium’s history. Admittedly, there is a touch of ‘Trigger’s Broom’ about the venue these days given every stand has now been redeveloped since the early 1990s. Nevertheless, a record breaking day is guaranteed on Merseyside.
03:00 PM GMT
No mascot blame game at Anfield
First bit of good news from Anfield. After Chelsea’s confusion about the pre-match etiquette in the last game here, Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill is looking after the visiting team’s mascot and introducing him to all his teammates in the warm-up. Relief.
02:52 PM GMT
No knee slides for De Zerbi today (you would think)
The celebration police will be disappointed that Roberto de Zerbi is serving a touchline ban. Not for the first time this season, the Brighton boss will be up in the stands, thus depriving us all of his exuberant running up and down the touchline whenever his team scores. His assistant Andrea Maldera will be in the technical area in his stead. He will need to up his celebration game if he is to keep up with the boss.
02:42 PM GMT
Wolves vs Fulham team news
Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait Nouri, Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto
Subs: Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Traore, Hugo Bueno, Doyle, Bentley, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Fraser
Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Maupay. Subs: Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Ajer, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk, Brierley
02:32 PM GMT
Luton vs Sheffield United team news
Our Starting XI to take on Luton 📋⚔️
02:29 PM GMT
Jim White reports from the Tottenham Stadium
The hands of both Ange Postecoglu and Roberto de Zerbi are greatly strengthened today by returnees from the Asian and African Cups. De Zerbi - who will be serving yet another suspension up in the stands - will at least be able to watch his principal attacking force Kaoru Mitoma back in action.
Postecoglou immediately restores Pape Matar Sarr to his starting line-up after his return from duty with Senegal. The other African performer Yves Bissouma is on the bench against his old club. But most Spurs fans will be relieved to see Son Heung-Min’s name among the subs. The ovation when Spurs’ main goal threat comes on - probably to replace Timo Werner - will test the new stadium’s superstructure.
02:26 PM GMT
Fulham vs Bournemouth team news
Two changes each for Fulham and Bournemouth. Here’s how they line up
02:22 PM GMT
02:21 PM GMT
Alisson and Gomez out for Liverpool
A little more on the Anfield team news front with confirmation that keeper Alisson misses out, as does defender Joe Gomez. Five change in total by Klopp.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz.
Substitutes: Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Mrozek.
David Datro Fofana starts for Burnley after scoring twice in the 2-2 draw with Fulham last week.
Burnley XI: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Fofana, Amdouni.
Substitutes: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Massengo, Muric.
02:15 PM GMT
Totttenham vs Brighton team news
Two changes by Ange Postecoglou to the team which drew 2-2 with Everton last weekend. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Brennan Johnson drop down to the bench and are replaced by Pape Matar Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski. Tottenham fans will no doubt be delighted to see captain Son Heung-min back on the bench after returning from Asian Cup duty with South Korea.
Brighton, meanwhile, make five changes with manager Roberto de Zerbi also suspended. Kaoru Mitoma, like Son, back from the Asian Cup with Japan but straight back into the starting XI.
02:02 PM GMT
Busy afternoon of Premier League action
Hello and welcome to today’s blog taking in the five 3pm kick-offs. First up Liverpool vs Burnley.
Having had virtually a full squad a few weeks ago, Jurgen Klopp suddenly has personnel issues before his side’s home game with Burnley.
Thiago Alcantara is out with a hamstring injury - although Klopp confirmed he could yet return in a few weeks - while a flu bug has affected the squad this week.
After defeat at Arsenal - Liverpool’s second in the Premier League this season - Klopp knows there can be no more slips given Manchester City’s menacing presence.
“We have a tool box full of the right tools, we just have to use them and we didn’t do that properly at Arsenal. We just have to admit that,” said Klopp.
“That is why on top of the pure defeat, that we couldn’t do that that day was really painful. But now that was long ago and we have to try again.
“That is how defeats are. Before we played Arsenal, they were more or less out of form, out of the race, out of everything. They win the game and everything is great.
“We beat Chelsea a few days before it really looked like, ‘Wow, Liverpool really goes for it this year’. The last game is the least important, if you want, and the only thing you can use it for is to react. To maintain, to do it again or to change it and with us it is always a little bit, with the general shape we’re in, we need to do both.”
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai faces a race to be fit for the Carabao Cup final with Jurgen Klopp unsure when he will be back in action.
Szoboszlai missed last weekend’s trip to Arsenal with a recurrence of the tendon injury which ruled him out for most of January.
Although the Hungary skipper is pain-free, Klopp says the damage is such that care must be taken before he plays again.
By Chris Bascombe