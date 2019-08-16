Liverpool Super Cup hero Adrian injured by fan who crashed team's on-field celebration

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports
Adrian was injured by a fan moments after winning the match. (AP Photo)

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian didn’t get to celebrate his game-winning save for long. Moments after Adrian secured the win for Liverpool, he was injured by a fan on the field.

Adrian, 32, is dealing with a swollen ankle after a fan slid into him during Liverpool’s celebration.

The fan can be seen running into the frame at the :29 second mark of this video.

A few players fall to the ground when the fan slides into the group. The fan is then quickly taken away by security.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said Adrian’s ankle was swollen, but improving. The issue is serious enough that Adrian may not play when the team takes on Southampton on Saturday.

