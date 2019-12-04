Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk praises Merseyside derby heroes Origi and Shaqiri

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk heaped praise on the Reds' squad players. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk heaped praise upon Liverpool’s second-string players after an emphatic 5-2 victory against rivals Everton at Anfield.

The Liverpool talisman starred as Jurgen Klopp’s side romped to victory, but the home side started without several key first team players including Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and the suspended Alisson.

Divock Origi struck twice alongside a goal from Xherdan Shaqiri as the pair, often having to make do with the bench, seized their opportunities to help the Reds hammer their fierce rivals.

And Van Dijk, while warning nothing short of Premier League glory will suffice for Liverpool, hailed the impact of Origi and Shaqiri.

The Netherlands defender said: "It was very good. Most parts of the game were comfortable, we were very dangerous in behind. It was a well-deserved win.

"The players coming in were fantastic, it's good to see, we will need everyone in this long season. We have to use everyone and they all stepped up.

Origi was hailed by his team-mate Van Dijk after a match-winning performance. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

"Divock Origi was fantastic. A club record is great but we have won nothing yet, we want to go all the way"

Origi, no stranger to an important goal in the Merseyside derby, scored deep into stoppage time in the same fixture last season.

But, having spent having spent the bulk of his Liverpool career as a backup, the 24-year-old insists he is pleased to play a role in a ‘great’ team.

“There’s loads (of competition), because we have a great team,” he told Amazon Prime.

“We just have to enjoy football and focus on each game. We can look back and enjoy the season when it’s done.”

“The manager showed us trust and we just had to repay it as much as possible, it’s an important game.

“I think the first goal just broke the game open, but the second one, I enjoyed that one.”

