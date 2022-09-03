Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk deserved red card for Amadou Onana challenge, fumes Frank Lampard

(REUTERS)

Everton boss Frank Lampard believes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk should have been sent off during Saturday’s eventful Merseyside derby stalemate.

The influential Dutch centre-back was shown a yellow card during a thrilling second half at Goodison Park after committing a poor challenge on Amadou Onana.

Van Dijk went in high and late on the Belgian midfielder, first making contact with Onana’s shin before his studs became planted on the top of his foot.

A caution was issued by referee Anthony Taylor at the time and the incident was not taken any further by VAR Darren England.

Virgil van Dijk was only shown a yellow card for his challenge on Everton’s Amadou Onana (REUTERS)

However, Lampard believes a check should have taken place and resulted in a clear red card for Van Dijk.

“I love Virgil van Dijk, as a player he’s fantastic. Sometimes you mistime tackles and they look bad or they potentially are bad,” Lampard said in his post-match press conference.

“If you look at the moment that he connects with Amadou up on his shin and Amadou’s foot is on the ground, then I’m surprised that it hasn’t gone to the VAR and the referee hasn’t gone to look at it and make what I think was the correct decision.

“I haven’t been asked about it much by the media. It doesn’t matter now, but for me it was a red card and of course that changes the face of the last 20 minutes.”