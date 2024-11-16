Liverpool star faces HUGE transfer dilemma

If it wasn’t for a couple of unfortunate injuries, Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic could be a regular in Arne Slot’s first-team squad and competing for Ryan Gravenberch’s place at the base of the midfield.

The 20-year-old Spaniard was flying high in Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2023, but an adductor injury suffered in March of that year saw him miss the rest of the season.

His absence was further prolonged by a calf injury in September 2023 that meant he missed most of Klopp’s final season.

If Bajcetic had stayed fit during those two seasons, it’s not hard to imagine a world where he would be heavily involved in Slot’s side.

Instead, Sporting Director Richard Hughes made the decision to loan Bajcetic out to Red Bull Salzburg to be reunited with former Liverpool coach Pep Lijnders in an attempt to get him back to full fitness while gaining plenty of match experience at a European level.

His time in Austria hasn’t gone fully to plan so far, with fans questioning Lijnders’ tendency to pick Bajectic and another former Liverpool midfielder, Bobby Clark, over other options in his starting lineup.

Now Bajcetic has revealed that there is a clause in his loan deal at Red Bull Salzburg that could see him stay at the club for longer than expected.