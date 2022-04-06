Liverpool Soccer Player Luis Díaz Has Large Stick Thrown at Him by Benfica Fan

Luis Diaz

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty

Liverpool's Luis Díaz appears to have been targeted by a disgruntled fan during the Champions League Tuesday night.

As Díaz — who previously played in Portugal's premiere soccer division — celebrated scoring against Benfica, a fan hurled a large stick at the athlete from the stands, as seen in images obtained by The Guardian, ESPN FC and Sports Illustrated. The object flew over his head, narrowly missing the soccer star by a small margin, according to SI.

Díaz's score helped his team clinch a 3-1 victory for his team.

According to Insider, other Liverpool players, including defender Andy Robertson were also targeted by Benfica fans.

This Benfica fan threw a stick at Luis Diaz 😳 pic.twitter.com/iXzJMyhTTl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 6, 2022

Still Díaz had a good game. "It was the moment I was waiting for; to come back here and produce a good game," he told reporters, The Guardian reported. The second match will take place on April 13.

Díaz, 25, signed a five-year contract with club Liverpool in January of this year. He started his professional career as a midfielder in the Colombian club Barranquilla. In 2017, he moved to Atlético Juno and then FC Porto in 2019.

Of his talent, Liverpool manager said, according to Eurosport, after Tuesday's game: "He's a top player. He's a top, top world level player. It's a joy for me to work with Luís every day, and I'm more than happy that we decided to sign him in January."