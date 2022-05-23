Liverpool sign Fábio Carvalho from Fulham for £5m plus add-ons

Liverpool have confirmed Fulham’s attacking midfielder Fábio Carvalho will join them on 1 July. The 19-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Anfield club and will cost £5m plus add-ons.

Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign the Portugal under-21 international in January but, despite agreeing personal terms and the player completing a medical, the deal did not get over the line on deadline day.

Liverpool’s interest never waived, however, and the transfer was agreed in principle last month. The Champions League finalists will pay add-ons in the region of £2.7m and have accepted a 20% sell-on clause with Fulham.

A Liverpool statement said: “Liverpool FC can confirm Fábio Carvalho will join the club this summer. The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on 1 July.

“Carvalho played a key role in Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 36 games as Marco Silva’s side won the Championship title. He had featured for the Cottagers in the top flight on four occasions in the previous season, marking his first Premier League start with a goal away at Southampton in May 2021.

“An exciting talent born in the Lisbon region of Portugal, Carvalho made his debut for Portugal Under-21s in March of this year having previously represented England at youth level. Carvalho came through the academy ranks at Fulham and went on to make 44 senior appearances in total for the London club.”

Carvalho, who can operate as a winger or attacking midfielder, was capped by England at under-18 level having progressed through Fulham’s academy, before opting to represent Portugal at under-21 level.

He will join Liverpool for the start of pre-season training and a tour of the far east.