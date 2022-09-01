Liverpool sign Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo on season-long loan from Juventus

Arthur’s loan deal includes an option to buy (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have ended their search for a midfielder with the season-long loan signing of Brazil international Arthur Melo from Juventus.

The 26-year-old completed his medical on deadline day and his transfer is subject to international clearance.

Jurgen Klopp’s crisis in midfield escalated following the 2-1 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, with captain Jordan Henderson set to undergo scans on a hamstring injury that could sideline him for three weeks.

The Liverpool manager had already admitted he had been wrong in not signing a midfielder earlier in the window, with injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having further limited his options.

Arthur, who had fallen down the pecking order at Juventus, was identified as a short-term solution and The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports the loan deal does not include an obligation to buy next summer.

However, Liverpool retain the option to make the signing permanent if they choose. A statement from Juventus revealed there is a €37.5m clause which Liverpool can trigger next summer.

Arthur told Liverpool’s website: “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream.

“We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

Arthur was a substitute in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals and added: “Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

“I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager, great players. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here.”