Liverpool set for transfer blow as Arne Slot fears ANTONY 2.0

Liverpool have fallen behind in the race for Feyenoord right back Lutsharel Geertruida as Arne Slot doesn’t want to make an Eredivisie player his first signing.

That’s according to a new report in the Mirror, which claims Tottenham have now taken over as favourites for the defender, who has also been offered a contract by Paris Saint-Germain.

Geertruida, 23, excelled under Slot for the Rotterdam side, winning the Eredivisie title in 2023 before adding a KNVB Beker (Dutch cup) this season.

Capable of playing anywhere across the backline, the homegrown talent has featured most often at right back, scoring nine goals and adding five assists in all competitions last season.

The Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad member was close to completing a move to RB Leipzig last summer but the move broke down and Feyenoord now find themselves in a situation where Geertruida has only 12 months on his contract.

The club intend to receive some transfer income on the Dutchman this summer rather than losing him for free next year and it means he could be available for a knock-down price.

PSG move in for Geertruida

Leipzig had agreed to pay around €32.5 million to land the defender but it will take much less to prise him out of De Kuip this year.

Two weeks ago a report on AD.NL stated that incoming Feyenoord head coach Brian Priske had already been told by the club to plan for next season without Geertruida in mind.

The Mirror claims that Slot has backed out of a move for Geertruida as a result of the criticism aimed at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for signing players from the Eredivisie. Expensive signings such as Antony, transferred from Ajax for around €95 million, haven't worked out at Old Trafford.

L’Equipe now reports that PSG have also made a contract offer to Geertruida as they believe they will miss out on Leny Yoro, expected to join Real Madrid.

Geertruida played in the Netherlands' second Euro 2024 group stage game on Friday night against France.

