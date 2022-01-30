Liverpool sign Luis Díaz from Porto in deal that could rise to £49.8m

Photograph: Liverpool FC

Liverpool have completed the signing of Luis Díaz from Porto in a deal that could rise to €60m (£49.8m).

The Colombia international has signed a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027 and will wear the No 23 shirt for Jürgen Klopp’s team. He underwent a medical in Argentina, where he is preparing for a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, with Liverpool having sent medical staff to Argentina after agreeing terms with Porto and the player on Thursday.

Díaz will cost an initial €40m with another €20m payable in add-ons. In total, that will make the 25-year-old the fourth most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history after Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Naby Keita.

Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the gifted winger, who has scored 14 goals in 18 league games for Porto this season, and had planned to move for the player this summer. Once the Portuguese club accepted a similar deal from Tottenham, however, Liverpool brought forward their plans with out-going sporting director Michael Edwards and assistant, and eventual successor, Julian Ward securing the transfer.

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool,” said Klopp. “We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.

“We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators. I also must make clear my appreciation to our ownership and football operations team for how they have managed to act so decisively to get this done.”

Díaz still requires a work permit to enter the UK and is therefore unlikely to join up with his new club until the end of the week at the earliest. He scored 41 goals in 125 appearances for Porto in total and had also been of interest to Manchester United. Everton also tried to sign the winger last summer but were unable to agree a deal that included James Rodríguez returning to his former club.

The failure to complete a deal for Díaz is the latest blow to Spurs, who also missed out on Adama Traoré to Barcelona, but they have deal in place to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus and are hopeful they will also strike an agreement to bring in Rodrigo Bentancur from the Italian club.

Kulusevski is due to fly to London to join Spurs on loan with a mandatory summer purchase for about €40m (£33.3m), plus add-ons, if Antonio Conte’s side qualify for the Champions League and the Sweden international has made a specified number of appearances.

Tottenham have agreed to pay a loan fee of about €5m for Kulusevski, and that amount would be subtracted from the total payable to make the deal permanent. The 21-year-old can play on the wing or as a No 10 and has been more in than out of the starting XI this season. He cost Juventus €35m from Atalanta in January 2020.

Dejan Kulusevski has made a verbal agreement to join Tottenham on loan. Photograph: Marco Alpozzi/AP

Spurs are also working to complete a deal for the midfielder Bentancur and have submitted an offer which would guarantee Juventus €19m, with about €6m in add-ons to follow.

Juventus rejected a similar offer from Aston Villa for the Uruguay international in recent days. They now have Denis Zakaria lined up to join from Borussia Mönchengladbach if Bentancur leaves. The Tottenham managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, worked for 11 years at Juventus and is trying to deliver the signings demanded by Conte.

He is also working to move players out. A deal to take Bryan Gil on loan to Valencia is closest and Paratici is also hopeful that solutions can be found to find clubs for Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli. Ajax, meanwhile, have not given up hope of signing Steven Bergwijn.

As Liverpool prepare to say hello to one player, they could be temporarily saying goodbye to another with 20-year-old defender Neco Williams wanted by Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

The Wales international could be open to joining the Championship club as he looks to secure more regular football ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Williams has featured for only 387 minutes across eight appearances for Jürgen Klopp’s team this season and Liverpool also have Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.