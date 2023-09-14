Liverpool set for huge injury boost after hint at Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s training return

Liverpool have hinted at a key injury boost ahead of the weekend game against Wolves, with Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold appearing to be back in training.

The Reds welcomed their first-team players back from international duty on Thursday ahead of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Molineux.

As the squad headed out for their session under Jurgen Klopp, the pair were pictured by the club social media in training gear for what looked like a return to work.

Konate, 24, sat out France’s matches due to a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for Liverpool’s last two games.

Didier Deschamps initially called him up to his squad before the defender withdrew, and he has spent time off in Paris during the international break.

Klopp revealed ahead of Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa: “I expect him to be back after the international break.”

Konate’s return would be timely given Virgil van Dijk is suspended for the games at Wolves.

Alexander-Arnold has been another doubt for the Anfield outfit, who are set to be without Thiago Alcantara once again while Darwin Nunez picked up an injury worry while away with Uruguay.

The manager will update fans when he holds his pre-game press conference on Friday.