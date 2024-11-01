Liverpool sent ominous FSG message over ‘staggeringly stupid’ contract decision

It's now just two months until January, but Liverpool still haven't tied down any of their key players to new contracts.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah will all be free to speak to clubs from abroad in the new year when they enter the last six months of their current deals.

That will now be a huge concern for Liverpool supporters with no sign of the trio coming even close to an agreement with the club.

Arne Slot suggested he wasn't worried about the situation in his press conference ahead of Brighton, but he also didn't issue an update and suggested there was nothing new to report on.

For Boston Red Sox fans, this may feel like a similar situation to what happened to one of their best stars of the modern era.