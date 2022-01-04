Liverpool request Carabao Cup semi-final postponement after more Covid cases

Photograph: Paul Currie/Rex/Shutterstock

Club want Thursday’s first leg at Arsenal called off

Answer awaited from EFL after training cancelled





Liverpool have requested the postponement of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Arsenal on Thursday after further positive tests for Covid-19 at the club.

The club submitted the request to the EFL on Tuesday having cancelled a planned training session in response to a rising number of positive tests, other illnesses and injuries. Jürgen Klopp, three members of his staff and three players – Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joël Matip – missed Sunday’s draw at Chelsea having tested positive. The Liverpool manager has mild symptoms but is fine, according to the club.

Nine Liverpool players were missing at Stamford Bridge as a consequence of Covid, injuries and suspension, and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keïta have subsequently reported for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Further positive tests on Tuesday prompted Liverpool to request the postponement. The club is awaiting a response from the EFL and faces further problems with a fixture schedule that currently has no clear midweeks in the domestic season until after the Carabao Cup final on 27 February.

“The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury,” Liverpool said.

“In response, the club halted preparations at the AXA Training Centre, meaning Tuesday’s first-team training session was cancelled. Among the considerations which led to today’s application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement.

“With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursday’s fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled.”