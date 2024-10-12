Liverpool Receive Double Boost on International Duty Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Liverpool’s International Week Hat Trick: Salah, Van Dijk, and Mac Allister

Meatloaf said two out of three isn’t bad, but the hat-trick would be special here. International breaks are often a cause of concern for football clubs, as key players jet off around the world, risking fatigue or injury. However, for Liverpool, the current international window is shaping up to be a rare boon. With two confirmed pieces of good news, and the potential for a third, it seems the club might be getting their stars back in perfect condition ahead of a busy run of fixtures. Things could still go wrong, but there is some hope here

Salah’s Early Return from Egypt

First, the news out of Egypt will bring smiles to the faces of Liverpool fans. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talismanic forward, has been confirmed to be returning to Anfield early, skipping Egypt’s upcoming fixture. In a statement from the Egyptian FA (quoted directly from the image in Arabic and translated): “صلاح لن يشارك في المباراة القادمة وسيسافر إلى إنجلترا غدًا.” This translates to: “Salah will not participate in the upcoming match and will travel to England tomorrow.”

Photo: IMAGO

This decision ensures Salah avoids any risk of injury in Egypt’s next fixture and instead returns to Liverpool early for a well-deserved rest. With a packed schedule coming up for the Reds, keeping their star forward fresh will be crucial as they push for both domestic and European honours. Given his extraordinary consistency and influence on the pitch, Salah’s early return is undoubtedly a massive relief for Arne Slot and his coaching staff.

Salah’s contribution to Liverpool’s attack is invaluable, and the additional rest before returning to Premier League action is a big win for the club. This kind of careful management during the international break could prove pivotal later in the season when freshness becomes a factor in Liverpool’s title aspirations. He loves a goal against Chelsea at Anfield as we know too.

Van Dijk Sent Home After Red Card

Next up is Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s defensive linchpin, who will also be returning early from international duty after receiving a red card in the Netherlands’ match against Hungary. The tweet from the Dutch national team confirms: “Captain Virgil van Dijk is leaving Oranje’s training camp. This was decided yesterday in Budapest. After his red card in the match against Hungary, he has been ruled out for the game against Germany on Monday.”

Photo: IMAGO

While the suspension is a blow to the Dutch squad, it’s another fortunate turn for Liverpool. Van Dijk, who plays the crucial role in the Reds’ defensive organisation, will now have additional time to recover and prepare for Liverpool’s upcoming matches. This unexpected break during the international week could help the centre-back recharge after an intense start to the season, and his early return is bound to be welcomed by Slot and his team.

Mac Allister Could Make It a Hat-Trick

Lastly, attention turns to Alexis Mac Allister, who could complete Liverpool’s international hat trick of good news. The Argentine midfielder did not play in his country’s recent 1-0 win over Venezuela and could also miss their upcoming clash against Bolivia. After coming off early in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, the concern over his groin issue persists. Slot commented directly on Mac Allister’s situation after Palace stating: “He went off because of an injury. How bad? It is difficult for me to judge. He could have continued playing… but he didn’t think it was good to because you never know if you will make it worse. Can he go to Argentina? That is difficult for me to tell you. [It’s an issue] in his groin.”

If Scaloni continues to take a cautious approach, there’s a real possibility that Mac Allister will sit out the upcoming game, further protecting his fitness. He was unused on the bench for Venezuela and hopefully the same for Bolivia on Wednesday morning. For Liverpool, ensuring Mac Allister remains in top shape is crucial, especially considering how pivotal he has been to their midfield dynamics this season. If Mac Allister also avoids further international duty, it would mark a trio of positive developments for Slot’s squad.

International Breaks Turn Favourable

What is often a dreaded period for clubs due to the risks of injuries and suspensions is turning out to be a surprisingly positive international break for Liverpool. With Salah back early, Van Dijk now set to return after his sending-off, and the possibility of Mac Allister avoiding further international play, Klopp’s squad looks to be heading into the next phase of the season in excellent shape. For Liverpool, maintaining the fitness of their key players is vital. If Mac Allister joins Salah and Van Dijk in skipping further international duty, this international break could go down as one of the more fortuitous ones for the Reds. It’s not often that the club can expect their stars to return fresher than when they left, but this week, they may just have hit the jackpot. We won’t count any chickens just yet though.