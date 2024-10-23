Liverpool really KEEN to complete transfer for ‘GREAT’ Italian midfielder

It is a period of transition at Liverpool, despite the fact that the team are firing on all cylinders and sit at the top of the Premier League.

A new head coach means a new approach towards players, and Arne Slot clearly places impetus on bringing youth players into the first-team setup slowly.

We have seen Trey Nyoni and Tyler Morton both make Champions League matchday squads, as well as select youngsters like Rio Ngumoha and Oakley Cannonier training with the first team as they look to make a step up in their age groups.

NowTBR Football are reporting that Liverpool are keen on young Italian star Niccolo Pisilli. The report claims the Reds are exploring a move for the midfielder and are going to be stepping up their efforts in the transfer market ahead of the January window.

With Pisilli time is of the essence as he current has less than two years left on his current deal at the club, which is why his potential suitors will be looking to wrap up a deal quickly for the exciting young midfielder before he extends his contract with Roma.

Despite only having broken into the first-team this season, playing seven games for Roma in all competitions this season so far, Pisilli has been brought into the international fold too.

Italy manager Luciano Spaletti gave him his debut, playing out the last 10 minutes of Italy’s 2-2 draw with Belgium earlier this month.

The same report alleges that can confirm that Chelsea and Tottenham are also tracking the starlet, as well as Bournemouth, whose current President of Football Operations is former Roma man Tiago Pinto following Richard Hughes’ move to Anfield.

Who is Niccolo Pisilli?

Pisilli profiles as a dominant midfielder, with Roma fansite Chiesa Di Totti writing “Pisilli is described as your classic number 8 midfielder- a mezz’ala who excels on both ends of the pitch.

Niccolò Pisilli: The hustle never stops.

pic.twitter.com/SOucE2tIQG — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 17, 2024

“Pisilli reads the game well in both the offensive and defensive phases of the game. And he’s often the player who transitions his side from the defensive phase to the attack.

And Roma’s current manager Ivan Juric couldn’t speak higher of the youngster.

“You fall in love easily. He’s young, he must grow, and he comes from an intellectual family. He’s also a little intellectual,” Juric said, “He is calm and serene. He thinks and has a talent that I had never seen in young players like him. He has a clear perception of things from the first touch. If he continues like this, working hard without being overconfident, he’ll have a great career.”

If he continues on this path then the sky truly is the limit.