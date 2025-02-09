Liverpool’s quadruple hopes ended by Plymouth in stunning FA Cup upset

(REUTERS)

Plymouth produced a huge FA Cup upset as Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out by the bottom club in the Championship to end hopes of a historic quadruple.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot gambled with a weakened side in Devon and literally paid the penalty as Ryan Hardie’s second-half spot-kick gave Plymouth a famous 1-0 win and sent them into the fifth round of the competition.

It was only the fourth time that the team starting the day at the top of the Premier League has been eliminated from the FA Cup by a side from outside the top flight.

So Liverpool’s quadruple hopes are over and Slot’s team selection will be a hot topic of discussion in the coming days.

Hardie said he simplified his thought process for the winning spot kick: "Kick the ball in the net and it's one-nil, there's a lot of pressure, I had a lot of practice, it's picking your side and committing to it.

While Callum Wright, born in Merseyside and a Liverpool fan, added: “I was starting to get nervous, but we kept the lead, it’s insane, a dream come true to play them and beat them, I’ll remember it forever.”

Plymouth have kept only two clean sheets in the Championship, but Ukrainian defender Maksym Talovyerov – who celebrated almost every clearance as though it was a goal – was a colossus at the heart of their defence.

Pilgrims boss Miron Muslic had hailed Liverpool as the “best team in the world”, but only goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher remained from the side that thrashed Tottenham on Thursday to book a Wembley date in the Carabao Cup.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister were among those given the day off.

Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Luis Diaz ensured there was still plenty of firepower against opponents with the worst defensive record in the top four tiers of English football.

There was a carnival atmosphere at kick-off with Home Park sold out and huge green and white flags decorating the stadium.

Plymouth pushed for a dream start and Hardie saw his shot blocked by Joe Gomez inside the opening minute.

Gomez was captaining Liverpool on his first appearance since December 29 following a hamstring injury, but his afternoon was to end prematurely.

The England defender cut a frustrated figure sitting on the ground and limped off after 11 minutes, with Isaac Mabaya coming on to make a senior debut.

With the contest also held up by dental damage to Pilgrims defender Nikola Katic, there was little rhythm to a tie being played out on a lively surface.

Plymouth fans appealed for a penalty as Mustapha Bundu and Kostas Tsimikas tangled in the area, but referee Sam Barrott instantly waved play on.

James McConnell had the solitary on-target first-half attempt after 36 minutes, the midfielder’s strike deflecting off Darko Gyabi and forcing Conor Hazard into a sprawling save.

Callum Wright, a Liverpool fan who grew up idolising Steven Gerrard, saw his powerful effort deflected over by Wataru Endo, but Plymouth were soon ahead after 53 minutes.

Gyabi hooked the ball over his head and it struck the hand of Harvey Elliott, which was in an unnatural position above his head.

Hardie stepped up with confidence and dispatched the ball into the bottom left hand corner as Kelleher dived the other way.

Slot quickly sent on Darwin Nunez, but Plymouth were inches from doubling their advantage in the 62nd minute.

The excellent Katic knocked down a free-kick for Hardie to strike a post after Kelleher’s outstretched foot had applied the faintest of touches.

Hardie appeared to be offside, but the absence of VAR meant a goal would have stood.

McConnell drove wide following a Plymouth defensive mix-up and Hazard denied Jota and Nunez with outstanding saves, and the Pilgrims survived nine minutes of stoppage time to get the party started.