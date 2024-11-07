Liverpool prepare £50m Tchouameni bid - Friday's gossip

Liverpool set to make bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, Manchester United poised to reignite their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Arsenal hold talks with Sporting forward Geovany Quenda.

Liverpool are preparing a £50m bid for Real Madrid's 24-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Juventus are keen on Lille striker Jonathan David, but the Serie A club face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal for the 24-year-old Canada international. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in £70m-rated Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Merseyside club unable to afford a new contract for the 22-year-old England international. (Mail - subscription required)

Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs interested in Red Star Belgrade's 17-year-old Serbian defender Strahinja Stojkovic. (Football Insider)

Arsenal have held talks with the agents of Sporting forward Geovany Quenda, with the 17-year-old also a target for Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. (Teamtalk)

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 36, is prepared to take a pay cut to stay longer at Barcelona and his impressive form has seen the Catalan club cool any interest in Manchester City's 24-year-old Norway forward Erling Haaland. (Sport - in Spanish)

AC Milan are ready to double the wages of Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, 26, to ward off interest from Manchester City and Tottenham. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Manchester City are keeping an eye on Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, 30, although Bayern Munich are in pole position to sign the Turkey international. (Caughtoffside)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have a say who in replaces Edu as the club's sporting director after the Brazilian's decision to quit the Gunners. (Times - subscription required)

West Ham believe technical director Tim Steidten may come under consideration by Arsenal as a replacement for Edu. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been told by Eintracht Frankfurt they will need to pay upwards of £50m to prise 25-year-old Egypt striker Omar Marmoush away from the club. (Fussball News - in German)

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero could seek a move to Real Madrid this summer if the La Liga club increase their interest in the 26-year-old Argentina international. (GiveMeSport - subscription required)

Paris St-Germain have already ruled out a move for Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, 26, despite his fine goalscoring form for Sporting. (Le Parisien - in French)

Arsenal remain interested in RB Leipzig's Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko, with the 21-year-old having a £55m buyout clause in his contract. (Mail - subscription required)

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil could face the sack if his side do not beat Southampton in the Premier League this weekend. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Paris St-Germain are willing to let France striker Randal Kolo Muani, 25, leave in January with clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga poised to step up their interest. (RMC Sport - in French)