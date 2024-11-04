Liverpool Poised to Swoop for PSG’s Coveted Summer Target, Journalist Says

This past summer, Paris Saint-Germain showed keen interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but a transfer didn’t materialize.

Napoli stood their ground, refusing to part with Kvaratskhelia. During the 2023-24 season, he made 45 appearances, scoring 11 goals and delivering nine assists, playing a crucial role in Napoli’s 2023 Serie A title win.

Despite his impact, Kvaratskhelia has yet to receive a new contract. His current deal runs until 2027, and while Napoli are eager to extend it, negotiations have stalled over a wage difference. His representatives are seeking €8 million per season, but Napoli are offering €6 million plus bonuses.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Kvaratskhelia also wants an €80 million release clause included in the contract, though Napoli are reportedly hesitant. So far, the club have valued the Georgian international at around €100 million for any potential transfer.

What’s the latest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the market for a potential successor to Mohamed Salah in 2025. One well-informed journalist has downplayed rumors about a deal for Omar Marmoush being near completion but has revealed that the club are also tracking two other targets, including Kvaratskhelia.

“Liverpool have looked at him [Marmoush], clearly he’s on fire this season with Frankfurt but I don’t think it’s as far along as some are claiming,” journalist Graeme Bailey told Rousing the Kop.

“I’ve heard some people say it’s virtually a done deal, I don’t think that’s the case at all. Liverpool have got a lot of irons in the fire when it comes to that right side, I think Marmoush is someone they’ve looked at but I’d be reticent to say he’s their first choice.

“When you’ve got the likes of possibly Kvaratskhelia on the market, let’s not forget that Liverpool have just brought in the second best Georgian player. Liverpool are all over Kvaratskhelia, they know about the situation, there might be a chance of getting him next summer.”