Liverpool plot shock summer swoop for Real Madrid wonderkid

In recent developments, Liverpool have expressed interest in acquiring Arda Guler from Real Madrid.

Reports from TEAMtalk indicate that their new coach, Arne Slot, is eager to secure the player’s services and given his situation at Madrid, they remain hopeful in their pursuit.

According to the report, Real Madrid are open to parting ways with one of their stars, and Guler, the Turkish sensation, appears to be the most likely candidate for departure.

While it is said that a season-long loan to Real Sociedad is being considered, Liverpool have emerged as potential contenders for his signature, with their new manager showing keen interest if the opportunity arises.

Guler is not for sale, but things might change

As of now, Real Madrid have affirmed that Guler is not available for sale. The club’s leadership holds full confidence in the player and sees significant potential in his development.

They believe that a season of regular playing time will benefit his growth, which is potentially why they are open to negotiating with Sociedad.

A final decision regarding Guler’s future, however, is expected after the conclusion of the Euros, but a loan move seems probable at this stage.

Interest in Guler is plenty

Earlier reports this month indicated that Guler is a sought-after talent across Europe, despite limited game time last season.

His impressive performances in the minutes he has played have caught the attention of several clubs, all eager to secure his services.

Clubs such as Getafe, Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Las Palmas, Mallorca, Fenerbahce, AC Milan, and RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in a temporary move for Guler.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical considerations for the upcoming season, especially with an abundance of attacking options, may influence Madrid’s decision to loan out Guler.

However, if such a move materialises, it is likely that Real Madrid will prefer dealing with another La Liga side rather than Liverpool, considering the differing project objectives between the clubs.