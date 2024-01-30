Liverpool players will not follow me out of the club, insists Jurgen Klopp

Virgil van Dijk (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) have both flourished under Jürgen Klopp - EPA/Tim Keeton

Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, does not believe his departure from the club will lead to the break-up of his squad, appealing for ‘calm’ around the contract status of senior players.

Virgil van Dijk, the club captain, raised the alarm about the need for clarity regarding the post-Klopp era given he is among several key players in the final 18 months of their contracts.

But Klopp is sure Van Dijk’s situation will be resolved along with that of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, suggesting it would have been wrong to open talks on extensions to their deals before they knew he would be leaving at the end of the season.

“All people, I would recommend to stay calm in this department, massively,” said Klopp. “There is enough time to do everything. These players love to be here, don’t forget that. It is not that they have one foot out. They want to know a little bit of perspective but that is there and will happen, especially behind the scenes.

“There is no need to have an impact, it is completely normal. The decision the club knew about my departure for a while and the club could have used the time and tied the players down and then I say, ‘by the way, I’m not here any more’.

“They would say ‘hey, what? No-one told us that’. You cannot work like that, especially not with the relationship we have.

“Don’t worry. It is all fine. The boys love this place: I know that for a fact.”

Concerns about the long-term are inevitable, especially given how close Klopp is to his leadership group at Anfield, but he suggested the club will find a resolution in the coming months.

“Give us a break, give the boys a break,” he said. “Nobody has to worry. This team, the majority of everything is exactly like it is, but if you want to find someone who is not safe now, who has a contract which ends in 2025 you will find it. This club is stable, 100 per cent, and everything will be fine, I am 100 per cent sure.”