Liverpool player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Naby Keita anonymous with Joel Matip shaky in defence

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace as they failed to return to winning ways after their humbling defeat to Real Madrid in the week.

Jurgen Klopp shuffled his pack, yet there was just as little attacking vigour and just as many defensive lapses in concentration at a bitterly cold Selhurst Park.

The draw leaves Liverpool seventh, well in the hunt for European football but yet to prove they are serious contenders to secure a Champions League spot. Palace remain without a win in 2023.

Dom Smith was at Selhurst Park to rate the Liverpool players…

Alisson 6

Had nothing to do in terms of keeping Crystal Palace’s shots out, but did look a little suspect with the ball at his feet. That’s been the same all season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

Nearly conceded the opener for a torrid back-pass, but, as always, offered more going forward than he did at the back.

Virgil van Dijk 6

The better of the two centre-backs. Calm and composed and better than he was against Real Madrid, which isn’t hard.

Joel Matip 4

A little shaky at times. It’s not been the best season for Liverpool’s defence — and he didn’t look particularly full of confidence, reflecting that fact. Booked late on.

Andrew Robertson 7

Powerful down the left flank whenever he had the ball, and unlucky that his team-mates didn’t use him more. Did nothing wrong.

James Milner 6

Solid defensively but did little to affect the match.

Naby Keita 5

Got substituted at half-time after an anonymous first-half showing.

Jordan Henderson 6

His typical energetic battling self, but booked in the second half for clipping Michael Olise.

Mohamed Salah 7

Should have done better with a first-half shot when played in by Coady Gakpo. Just hasn’t been a good season from him, though he nearly scored a beauty when he struck the bar.

Cody Gakpo 6

Always offered himself as an option but was rarely given the chance to run at Palace. Neither did he make the opportunity for himself.

Diogo Jota 7 | Star player

An outlet for Liverpool, always shifting the ball more quickly than his team-mates seemed willing to do. Liverpool’s best player on another off-night.

Subs:

Harvey Elliott (Keita, 46) 6

Didn’t impact the game like Jurgen Klopp would have wanted.

Fabinho (Alexander-Arnold, 71) 5

Booked within six minutes of coming on and didn’t help Liverpool turn the ball over when they needed to.

Roberto Firmino (Jota, 71) 6

Spent 20 minutes hoping to receive the ball and never getting it.

Stefan Bajcetic (Gakpo, 84) N/A