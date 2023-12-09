Liverpool player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Mohamed Salah hits major milestone but Wataru Endo struggles

Premier League royalty: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has now scored 150 goals in the English top-flight (REUTERS)

Crystal Palace offered a rallying cry for their manager Roy Hodgson, delivering their best performance since beating Burnley over a month ago, yet lost 2-1 after Liverpool snuck it in stoppage time.

The Eagles took the lead in the second half when substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta won and converted a penalty.

But after Jordan Ayew picked up a second yellow card for a foul to stop a Liverpool counter-attack, the Reds levelled the game almost immediately as Mohamed Salah's shot found the net via a deflection off Nathaniel Clyne.

Substitute Harvey Elliott then took Salah's pass in his stride and struck from range in injury time to inflict a cruel defeat on the hosts.

Dom Smith was at Selhurst Park to rate the Liverpool players’ performances…

Alisson 7

Had little to do on his return from injury, but when called upon to keep Jefferson Lerma out with an exceptional first-half save, he was able to deliver. Also denied Joachim Andersen late on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

Even on an off-day, Liverpool's No66 played a few of his trademark raking passing across the pitch for team-mates on the left. Did, however, play a few sloppy short passes into touch too.

Jarell Quansah 7

Was calm and composed on the ball and deserved his second Premier League start of the season, but kicked Mateta, handing Palace their penalty.

Virgil van Dijk 7

Good in the air. Booked for giving away Palace's first penalty, but had the yellow card rescinded when the spot-kick was overturned.

Kostas Tsimikas 7

One of Liverpool's better players. Took a pop shot from range in the first half which was speculative to say the least.

Dominik Szoboszlai 7

Energetic throughout, and tried to get Liverpool moving by carrying the ball forward and delivering crosses into the area.

Wataru Endo 5

Quite ineffectual. Went down too easily under pressure from Will Hughes, leading to Palace's first penalty being overturned. Was hooked at half-time.

Ryan Gravenberch 6

Replaced by Cody Gakpo on 57 minutes, having made little impression on proceedings at Selhurst Park.

Mohamed Salah 8

Not his best display of what has been a magnificent start to the season, but capped it off with his 200th Liverpool goal, before assisting their late winner.

Darwin Nunez 6

Was lively as ever, but scraped wide with a couple of decent chances.

Luis Diaz 5

Barely had an influence here, and the ball did not stick when it arrived at his feet.

Subs:

Joe Gomez (Endo, 45') 6

Came on and played well at right-back, allowing Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield.

Ibrahima Konate (Quansah, 57') 6

Settled into defence well and kept Palace largely at bay towards the end of the game.

Cody Gakpo (Gravenberch, 57') 6

Was involved in Liverpool’s late wave of attacks in stoppage time as they piled the pressure on the hosts.

Curtis Jones (Nunez, 74') 6

Lively when he came on.

Harvey Elliott (Szoboszlai 74') 8

Scored a stunning winner in stoppage time.

Not used: Kelleher, Doak, McConnell, Bradley