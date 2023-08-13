Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Alexis Mac Allister tidy on debut but defence wobbles in 1-1 draw
Liverpool had to settle for a point in their opening game of the 2023/24 season as they came up against a rejuvenated Chelsea.
Luis Diaz stretched to prod the visitors in front inside 20 minutes, before Axel Disasi struck a debut goal to level later in the first half. It remained 1-1 but Chelsea enjoyed the better of the second half, but couldn’t find the winner.
Dominic Booth rates the Liverpool players at Stamford Bridge...
Alisson 7
Largely untested for the opening 35 minutes. Big save from Ben Chilwell after the break, then stood firm to deny Nicolas Jackon. Typically totemic.
Nominally stationed at right-back, but tended to roam at times and had the odd defensive lapse. Booked for time-wasting.
Good first half but ragged at times, especially as Chelsea improved as the game wore on. Just about kept the forceful Jackson at bay.
Virgil van Dijk 6
Unflustered for long periods. Smacked a long-ranger over early in the second half but was exposed and needed more from those in front of him.
Struggled to get to grips with the combination of Raheem Sterling and Reece James down the Chelsea right.
Asked to play deep on his club debut and was exceptionally neat and tidy in possession. A major plus point for the Reds.
Weak clearing header led to the Disasi goal, a little quieter on debut than some fans would have liked.
Playing in midfield and too often a passenger, albeit he drove Liverpool forward at times, was an obvious sacrifice for a genuine midfielder in Jones.
Luis Diaz 6
Timed his run to stretch and score on 18 minutes; almost scored another with an early second half header but then faded and was removed.
Failed to impose himself on a new-look Chelsea defence and squandered a couple of decent openings. Might have got a knock, but deservedly taken off.
Mo Salah 7
Electric early on. Struck the crossbar, then fed Diaz with a perfect pass. Denied his customary opening day goal by a VAR offside check, then subbed off much to his chagrin.
Subs
Curtis Jones (Jota 66’) 6
Asked to beef up the midfield and had some good moments on the ball.
Darwin Nunez (Gakpo 66’) 5
Suffered due to a lack of service. Curled an added time strike just wide.
Harvey Elliot (Salah 77’) 7
A bright presence once he arrived, brought his side back into the contest.
Ben Doak (Diaz 77’) 6
A surprise introduction given his youth, but looked to combine with Elliott straight away.
Not used: Kelleher, McConnell, Tsimikas, Gomez, Matip.