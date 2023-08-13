Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Alexis Mac Allister tidy on debut but defence wobbles in 1-1 draw

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool had to settle for a point in their opening game of the 2023/24 season as they came up against a rejuvenated Chelsea.

Luis Diaz stretched to prod the visitors in front inside 20 minutes, before Axel Disasi struck a debut goal to level later in the first half. It remained 1-1 but Chelsea enjoyed the better of the second half, but couldn’t find the winner.

Dominic Booth rates the Liverpool players at Stamford Bridge...

Alisson 7

Largely untested for the opening 35 minutes. Big save from Ben Chilwell after the break, then stood firm to deny Nicolas Jackon. Typically totemic.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

Nominally stationed at right-back, but tended to roam at times and had the odd defensive lapse. Booked for time-wasting.

Ibrahima Konate 6

Good first half but ragged at times, especially as Chelsea improved as the game wore on. Just about kept the forceful Jackson at bay.

Virgil van Dijk 6

Unflustered for long periods. Smacked a long-ranger over early in the second half but was exposed and needed more from those in front of him.

Andy Robertson 5

Struggled to get to grips with the combination of Raheem Sterling and Reece James down the Chelsea right.

Sterling and James gave Robertson a tough test. (Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister 7

Asked to play deep on his club debut and was exceptionally neat and tidy in possession. A major plus point for the Reds.

Dominik Szoboszlai 6

Weak clearing header led to the Disasi goal, a little quieter on debut than some fans would have liked.

Cody Gakpo 5

Playing in midfield and too often a passenger, albeit he drove Liverpool forward at times, was an obvious sacrifice for a genuine midfielder in Jones.

Luis Diaz 6

Timed his run to stretch and score on 18 minutes; almost scored another with an early second half header but then faded and was removed.

Diaz celebrates opening the scoring. (AFP via Getty Images)

Diogo Jota 4

Failed to impose himself on a new-look Chelsea defence and squandered a couple of decent openings. Might have got a knock, but deservedly taken off.

Mo Salah 7

Electric early on. Struck the crossbar, then fed Diaz with a perfect pass. Denied his customary opening day goal by a VAR offside check, then subbed off much to his chagrin.

Subs

Curtis Jones (Jota 66’) 6

Asked to beef up the midfield and had some good moments on the ball.

Darwin Nunez (Gakpo 66’) 5

Suffered due to a lack of service. Curled an added time strike just wide.

Harvey Elliot (Salah 77’) 7

A bright presence once he arrived, brought his side back into the contest.

Ben Doak (Diaz 77’) 6

A surprise introduction given his youth, but looked to combine with Elliott straight away.

Not used: Kelleher, McConnell, Tsimikas, Gomez, Matip.