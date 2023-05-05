Liverpool will play national anthem at Anfield to mark coronation

(Getty Images)

Liverpool will play the national anthem ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The Premier League had advised clubs to mark the occasion by playing ‘God Save the King’ before kick-off, but did not make it compulsory.

There was particular focus on what Liverpool would decide to do, with the national anthem booed by supporters ahead of last season’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

But the club have now confirmed that ‘God Save the King’ will be played at Anfield before kick-off.

A statement from the club said:”Before kick-off and in recognition of the Premier League’s request to mark the coronation, players and officials will congregate around the centre circle when the national anthem will be played.

“It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it.”

More follows