Liverpool plans huge Eurovision sing-along in solidarity with Ukraine

An ambitious campaign to create the world’s biggest sing-along as an expression of solidarity with Ukraine during the Eurovision song contest is gaining momentum.

The #HelpUkraineSong project is aiming to “unite the world through music” by getting as many people as possible to sing the Beatles’ With a Little Help from My Friends at noon on Saturday 13 May.

Anyone, whether choirs or professional musicians or members of the public, can also film themselves performing the song and upload it to social media channels.

The project is in the spirit of the clapping for the NHS during the pandemic.

Valerie Bounds, 47, who co-founded and runs a creative agency in Liverpool, thought of the idea while in London last year.

She said: “I came up with this idea while I was watching someone play the piano in Euston station at Christmas time, and thought ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful to do an incredible moment in public spaces?’

“I’m a big fan of Eurovision, I also volunteer with the Red Cross and [I] have worked with Ukrainian refugees, so it kind of all melded together.”

A midday flashmob is planned at the Museum of Liverpool, which is next to the Eurovision arena and village. Other flashmobs will take place across the UK, Ukraine and the world, organisers said.

Money raised by #HelpUkraineSong will go to War Child, the only specialist charity for children affected by conflict.

This year’s Eurovision song contest should be taking place in Ukraine after the emphatic victory in Turin last year of the Kalush Orchestra and their song Stefania!

Because of the war it was decided that the UK, the runner-up, would host the contest this year on Ukraine’s behalf.

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, has promised the “best party ever” and vowed: “Ukraine – you have my promise, we will do you proud.”

As well as hosting the contest itself, Liverpool is from Monday (1 May) staging EuroFestival, a “scouse/Ukrainian mashup” festival of arts which organisers say will be “the pre-party to end all pre-parties” as fans from across the world descend on the city.

Commissions for the festival include Protect the Beats, in which Liverpool’s Nelson Monument will be surrounded by 2,500 sandbags to replicate the way monuments in Ukraine are being enveloped to protect them from bombardment. Inside the structure there will be screens showing a documentary on the importance of music in Ukraine, including soldiers singing on the frontline and late-night raves in Kyiv’s metro stations.

One of the most ambitious projects is Soloveiko Songbird, a trail of large, lit-up nightingale sculptures across the city, a nod to the nightingale being Ukraine’s national bird.

The sing-along is happening in partnership with President Zelensky’s United 24 fundraising platform, Ukraine’s ministry of culture and War Child.

Bounds said she had been told directly by Ukrainians how “music and singing is integral” to their culture. “So this is the perfect way to express support.”

She added: “We’re getting all kinds of people now taking part.

“Most of the choirs that we’ve talked to all across the country are community, inclusive choirs that include Ukrainians, so it’s about seeing that integration and connection.

“I feel like it will continue beyond 13 May because we’re getting such momentum.”

Bounds stressed that those interested can contribute to the campaign in whatever way they like.

“We don’t care how they do the song, that’s really important. This is about including everyone. We would love to see people singing it, [or] just breaking into song a cappella!”