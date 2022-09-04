Liverpool are paying the price for letting Sadio Mane go

Darwin Núñez - Liverpool are paying the price for letting Sadio Mane go - GETTY IMAGES
Darwin Núñez - Liverpool are paying the price for letting Sadio Mane go

When Sadio Mané left for Bayern Munich in the summer, it was more than his 20-goals-per-season average that departed. One of the most complex and productive Premier League strike partnerships was dismantled.

For the previous five seasons, Mané and Mohamed Salah were a constant in Jürgen Klopp’s team. At least one of them featured in every Premier League game since Salah signed until the Africa Cup of Nations was shifted to be played mid-campaign earlier this year.

They both went to Cameroon and reached the Afcon final for their respective nations. As team-mates there was a rivalry that saw them compete for Golden Boots, that seems to spill over during an infamous outburst at Turf Moor when Mané gestured angrily when Salah did not pass to him. “It’s not something personal,” said Salah recently on the perceived rivalry, reflecting on the departure of Mané to Bayern in a deal worth £35 million including add-ons.

The creative tension between the pair resulted in 22 Premier League assists for each other, bettered only by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min during the same period. It was what Liverpool needed at Goodison as they drew a blank and added to a start to the campaign that Klopp admits is not what he wanted.

Mané has been replaced with Darwin Núñez and while the £64m striker showed promise, he will need to form an understanding with Salah to take his team back towards the pace-setters at the top of the table.

Núñez, back from suspension after headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen, struck the crossbar and had other efforts blocked or saved. There was, thankfully for Klopp, no sign of his red mist being a common theme as kept his cool during his first Merseyside derby.

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez - Liverpool are paying the price for letting Sadio Mane go - GETTY IMAGES
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez - Liverpool are paying the price for letting Sadio Mane go

The Uruguay international striker was pointing to the areas where he wanted the ball passed into. When his team-mates got him behind Everton’s backline, he forced Jordan Pickford to tip onto the woodwork. There could be comparisons with Mané with his work-rate, as Klopp’s new signing found himself in the left-back position on a couple of occasions when he got involved in tussles for possession.

But there will need to be an understanding with Salah for Liverpool’s season to kick-start. They were too far away from each other to combine regularly. That will surely come in time as Nunez gets to know the ways of his new team. It was after Núñez was substituted that Salah was involved in a flurry of late chances for Liverpool to snatch victory.

Salah’s return of two goals this season is fine by non-Salah standards. Importantly, he is averaging the same amount of passes per match but his shooting accuracy of 29 per cent is down from last season’s 43 per cent. Klopp insists Salah’s goal return is not due to him starting too wide this season.

“It’s not more than other seasons,” said Klopp. “I’m not sure what you see there. We want to have Mo there in this position but we want to have Mo, and we always had him, more often in central positions as well.

“In the moments when we played, when Mo dropped [deeper] or when Luis Díaz dropped after two or three passes, they were completely free in between the lines because Darwin kept the last line back with his pure presence. But we didn’t do that often enough. I don’t think in the season he is too often wide, maybe in this game in a few moments, yes.”

Sadio Mané - Liverpool are paying the price for letting Sadio Mane go - AP
Sadio Mané - Liverpool are paying the price for letting Sadio Mane go

Núñez will have to live with the comparisons to Mané, given he has replaced him in Klopp’s attacking line-up. Mané started life at Bayern with five goals in six games, while Nunez’s start has been hampered by his red card.

“He had the start-stop integration, that’s how it is,” said Klopp. “We play all the time, that means we cannot train constantly, he was suspended in a week when we had two or three normal-ish sessions, the rest were individual when he had to do a bit more.

“In the sessions when we had them he looked really good but he still has to be integrated, that’s completely normal. I know that he will score in these moments in the future, that is clear.”

Everton, meanwhile, are still searching for their first Premier League victory of the season but took heart from the draw against their rivals.

“I keep talking about the team spirit and the characters that we have in the team now,” Pickford said. “It’s unbelievable. We were unfortunate again but we’re not far off at all. It’s a good building block to go and get the win in the next few games.”

“It’s my first clean sheet of the [Premier League] season, not just for me but for the whole lads. We’re all in it together. I’m there to be called upon but then you’ve got people putting blocks, challenges, everyone is putting their heart on the line.

“To get a clean sheet at home to build for the upcoming games before the international break is good for confidence.”

