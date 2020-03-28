'Liverpool own the title': Karren Brady makes remarkable U-turn on voiding Premier League season

Baroness Karren Brady who has resigned from Sir Philip Green's retail empire: PA

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady has made a remarkable U-turn on previous claims that the current Premier League season should be voided.

After professional football in England was temporarily suspended in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Brady used her column in The Sun newspaper to declare that the campaign should be rendered null and void.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That call attracted ire from Liverpool fans, whose team hold a 25-point lead at the summit and are just two wins away from a first league title in 30 years.

It also prompted accusations of self-interest, given West Ham's precarious position just two points ahead of the relegation zone.

However, Brady appears to have experienced a change of heart, and used her latest column to insist that all Premier League executives want to play the season to completion.

She also conceded that Liverpool's lofty position effectively makes them champions in waiting.

She wrote: "It is a paradox that at a time football would be a great comfort to millions, it must not be played because, rightly, people's health is our priority.

"What is going on in our country and the world is unprecedented and the game is not a necessity — like food or healthcare.

"But to millions upon millions of us, football's disappearance from life is very relevant indeed. So, we all want it back in a hurry.

"There's the Premier League to be decided although, obviously, not the title — which is all but owned by Liverpool.

"But neither the Premier League nor the EFL have finished this season's games. Plus, there is the FA Cup, continental leagues, European competitions, European Championship and almost everything in between.

"The next Premier League meeting is on Friday and the main topic of conversation will be when games can restart.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League (AFP via Getty Images)

"When we — all Premier League clubs — last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible. And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished.

Story continues

"This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver."

Read more

Why Timo Werner may snub Liverpool for Chelsea or Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp: Only 'discipline' will bring football back