🚨 Liverpool 'make opening contract offer' to Mo Salah

Liverpool have made an opening contract offer to star man Mohamed Salah, the reliable David Ornstein has reported.

The Egyptian forward has enjoyed an astonishing start to the season under Arne Slot, but is out of contract in the summer as things stand, and just two weeks ago revealed he was "more out than in" at Anfield.

Now, that could be set to change, with fresh news claiming that the Reds have made an "opening contract offer to Mohamed Salah", though it is added that this "does not mean agreement done or close".

Intriguingly, it is added that both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, also out of contract in the summer, have also "received proposals" to stay from the club, though there is no information on when these were made.

Salah has scored a league high 13 Premier League goals this season, along with grabbing eight assists, the second most in the division.

📸 Justin Setterfield - 2024 Getty Images