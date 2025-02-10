Liverpool open talks to sign midfielder for free but face competition from Man City

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester City are looking forward to the summer transfer window to strengthen their midfield.

While Liverpool’s midfield has performed well this season, Man City have struggled to have the same impact from their midfield.

The injury to Rodri has made things difficult for Pep Guardiola and his side and that is why the Premier League champions invested in the signing of Nico Gonzalez in the January transfer window.

Liverpool have kept up their conservative approach in the market with very few signings under manager Arne Slot but that could change at the end of the season.

According to TBR Football, the Reds have had direct contact with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany international midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and clubs across Europe are going to enter the race to sign him.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City are the first two clubs to establish contact with the player to sign him at the end of the season.

Guardiola, having previously managed Bayern Munich, knows the midfield well and wants to bring him to the Etihad Stadium. This could give the Sky Blues edge over Liverpool to sign the experienced midfielder, who could also play as a right-back.

Liverpool and Man City to battle for Joshua Kimmich

Liverpool and Man City target Joshua Kimmich celebrates for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Slot’s midfield is currently full of different options and the reason they are chasing the Bayern Munich star is because he could fill in at right-back. Perhaps that could be a sign of things to come with Trent Alexander-Arnold attracting interest from Real Madrid and still not signing a new deal at Anfield.

Kimmich, who will be available for free in the summer transfer window, has interest from the Saudi Pro League, Italy, France and Spain.

A move to Barcelona could give him the chance to reunite with former Bayern manager Hansi Flick but the Bundesliga side are doing all they can to keep the player at the club.

They are in the process of convincing him to sign a new contract at the club but the player’s head could be turned by so much interest in his services from all over the world.