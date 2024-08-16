Liverpool open to selling Barcelona winger target with renewal talks not progressing

Journalist Pipe Sierra has shed light on the situation of Luis Diaz, revealing that Barcelona have reignited their interest in the player after missing out on Nico Williams.

This development comes at a time when Liverpool appear open to parting ways with the player, especially as contract renewal talks have stalled.

It is said that Barcelona are keen on making an offer for Diaz, but the club is proceeding cautiously, assessing the financial feasibility of the move before taking any concrete steps.

Despite weeks of back and forth, Liverpool’s willingness to sell the Colombian for the right price has come as a surprise to many.

For Barcelona, this could be both an opportunity and a challenge. While the chance to sign a player of Diaz’s calibre is tempting, the financial aspect might prove to be a significant hurdle.

Diaz is interested in joining Barcelona

Reports suggest that Diaz has expressed an interest in joining Barcelona, which could work in the Catalan club’s favour. However, the deal hinges on whether Barcelona can navigate their financial challenges effectively.

Luis Diaz is interested in signing for Barcelona. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rumours indicate that Barcelona made contact with Diaz’s representatives a week ago to gauge his situation at Liverpool.

It must be noted that Diaz has a current market value of €75 million. However, it is believed that Liverpool might be willing to let him go for a fee in the range of €60-65 million. This price tag, while steep, is not entirely out of Barcelona’s reach.

Barcelona have anticipated the price

The club had previously earmarked €62 million to activate Nico’s release clause. With the Athletic star now off the table, Barcelona could potentially redirect these funds towards securing Diaz’s services.

However, even if Barcelona manage to agree on a transfer fee with Liverpool, they would face another significant challenge: registering Diaz in La Liga.

The club’s limited Fair Play margin has been a persistent issue, and it continues to hinder their ability to register new players.