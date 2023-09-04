Liverpool newboy Ryan Gravenberch makes surprise Netherlands decision in bid to impress Jurgen Klopp

Ryan Gravenberch has turned down a call-up to the Netherlands Under-21 squad to focus on his Liverpool career.

The Dutch team are due to play Moldova and North Macedonia in qualifiers for the 2025 U21 Euros this month, after they were knocked out of the summer’s tournament at the group stage.

Gravenberch, 21, has flitted between his country’s senior and U21 teams for some time and has 11 caps for both.

He was not included in the Qatar World Cup squad and played for the junior side at the summer Euros instead of in Ronald Koeman’s Nations League finals campaign.

Once again left out of the main Netherlands squad, Gravenberch will stay on Merseyside to continue working under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following his £34million deadline day transfer.

“Ryan Gravenberch will not travel to Zeist this international match to join the Dutch Juniors,” read a statement from the national team.

“The Liverpool midfielder has indicated to KNVB coach Michael Reiziger that he wants to focus on his new club during the international matches in September and will therefore not make himself available.”

Gravenberch was not registered in time to make his debut against Aston Villa on Sunday and is now focused on preparing for an appearance at Wolves after the international period.

SC Cambuur youngster Fedde de Jong has been called up as his replacement.