Liverpool negotiate Guehi deal - Monday's gossip

Liverpool are in talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but Adam Wharton wants to stay at Selhurst Park, while Arsenal and Aston Villa battle for Mikel Merino, plus more.

Marc Guehi is wanted by Liverpool, who have begun negotiations to sign the 24-year-old Crystal Palace and England centre-back. (Fabrizio Romano, via GiveMeSport)

But England midfielder Adam Wharton, 20, will turn down interest from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to stay at Crystal Palace. (Sun)

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign England youth international goalkeeper Tommy Setford, 18, from Ajax. (Athletic - subscription required)

Wolves are leading the race to sign Sheffield United's £20m-rated defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, 25, to replace 27-year-old Englishman Max Kilman, who joined West Ham. (Sun)

Arsenal are favourites to beat Aston Villa in the race to sign Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, 28, this summer. (Mundo Deportivo, via Goal)

Manchester City will hold talks with their Argentina international Julian Alvarez, 24, after the Copa America. Paris St-Germain are interested in the striker, who wants more playing time, but City are keen to keep him. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are set to sign 23-year-old Norway striker Elisabeth Terland from Brighton. (Guardian)

Jakub Kiwior will be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer and the 24-year-old Poland defender is attracting interest from a number of Serie A clubs. (Football Insider)

Liverpool have made Sporting Lisbon and Portugal centre-back Goncalo Inacio, 22, a priority transfer target. (CaughtOffside)

Juventus are keen on Atalanta's Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, 26, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Rudy Galetti)