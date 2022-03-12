Liverpool give update on Mohamed Salah injury after star limps off against Brighton

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool have revealed the severity of Mohamed Salah’s injury is still unknown after the Egyptian was forced off against Brighton.

Salah scored a penalty in the 2-0 win that took Liverpool to within three points of Manchester City at the top of the table, but shortly after scoring he went down and was replaced by Diogo Jota.

With the Reds still fighting in three competitions, any injury to their star man would be a huge concern and the club will be hoping that the news proves to be positive.

“Liverpool will need to assess the foot injury Mohamed Salah suffered during the 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday,” the club said on the official website.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Salah did not think it was a significant injury but that it was too soon to be sure about the severity.

“We will see,” Klopp said. “He thinks it’s not serious but you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down then something is not 100 per cent right.

“I think it was the situation before when he hit the ball and got blocked – he wanted to shoot and got blocked and I think the foot got slightly overstretched. We have to see.”