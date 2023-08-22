Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister wins appeal against red card

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister won his appeal Tuesday against the red card he received in the win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Argentina international was sent off for serious foul play following a challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute of Liverpool's 3-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Mac Allister was facing a three-match ban but an independent regulatory commission removed the suspension.

