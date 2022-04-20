  • Oops!
Liverpool, Manchester United fans honor Cristiano Ronaldo following death of newborn son

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Fans at Tuesday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his announcement of his newborn son's death.

After Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced death of their son, Manchester United confirmed late Monday night Ronaldo would miss their next match against Liverpool.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy," the statement read.

Even with Ronaldo not in attendance, fans at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium honored Ronaldo and his family, joining in a round of applause in the seventh minute, a nod to the forward's No. 7 jersey number.

Liverpool fans applaud on the seventh minute in support for Manchester United&#39;s Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
The applause went for the entirety of the seventh minute as some fans held up Ronaldo's jersey, and some Liverpool fans began singing "You'll Never Walk Alone," the club's unofficial anthem from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel that was later covered by popular UK band Gerry and the Pacemakers in 1963.

Players from Liverpool and Manchester United also wore black armbands during the match in honor of Ronaldo's son.

Liverpool won the match, 4-0.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cristiano Ronaldo honored at Liverpool vs. Manchester United match

