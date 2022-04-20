Liverpool, Manchester United fans honor Cristiano Ronaldo following death of newborn son

Fans at Tuesday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his announcement of his newborn son's death.

After Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced death of their son, Manchester United confirmed late Monday night Ronaldo would miss their next match against Liverpool.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy," the statement read.

Even with Ronaldo not in attendance, fans at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium honored Ronaldo and his family, joining in a round of applause in the seventh minute, a nod to the forward's No. 7 jersey number.

Liverpool fans applaud on the seventh minute in support for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The applause went for the entirety of the seventh minute as some fans held up Ronaldo's jersey, and some Liverpool fans began singing "You'll Never Walk Alone," the club's unofficial anthem from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel that was later covered by popular UK band Gerry and the Pacemakers in 1963.

Manchester United and Liverpool fans paid their respects to Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner after the couple revealed the death of one of their newborn twins.



Manchester United fans applauded and Liverpool supporters sang You'll Never Walk Alone, seven minutes in to the match pic.twitter.com/pbGzNtakss — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 19, 2022

👏👏👏



A classy gesture from both Liverpool and Man United fans who briefly unite to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. #beINPL #LIVMUN



Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/NRYe31nXnO pic.twitter.com/DzHiR7gfhM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 19, 2022

The whole of Anfield applauds after the 7th minute as a gesture of support for the absent @Cristiano after the tragic death of his newborn son. Some things in life transcend football rivalries. pic.twitter.com/2WbUkpA6xG — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) April 19, 2022

Players from Liverpool and Manchester United also wore black armbands during the match in honor of Ronaldo's son.

Liverpool won the match, 4-0.

