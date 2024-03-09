Liverpool and Manchester City eye Wolves forward Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United at Molineux on February 25, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England

Manchester City and Liverpool are admirers of Wolves forward Pedro Neto ahead of the summer when the Portugal international could be on the market after five seasons at Molineux.

Neto is expected to be subject of intense interest from several Premier League clubs following his progression since arriving from Braga in 2019, with his fee set to be upward of £60 million.

It is understood that City and Liverpool, who clash at Anfield on Sunday, are among those who are watching the 24-year-old, although he has also been on the radar of others who are looking to bolster their attack with a proven forward.

Arsenal have previously had their sights on Neto, two seasons ago, but Wolves were in a strong position with their player having signed a long-term contract until 2027 and his club having no intention to sell.

His stock has risen even further since with his displays last season and in the current campaign, where he has recorded nine assists heading into the weekend fixture against Fulham, with their manager Marco Silva expecting his countryman to be the next star of Portuguese football.

At City he is rated highly by the scouting team at the Etihad Stadium, having moved for Neto’s former team-mate Matheus Nunes last summer. Liverpool had success in the market when they moved for Diogo Jota, although their situation is complicated as they are in the middle of the process of appointing a sporting director and will have a new manager next season.

Telegraph Sport reported earlier this month that West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta is also a potential target for City should they lose Bernardo Silva in the summer, and clubs could bid for the 29-year-old when the transfer window opens in three months. Neto played against City earlier this season when Wolves defeated them 2-1 at Molineux.

Neto limped out of Wolves’ match at home to Fulham on Saturday with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.