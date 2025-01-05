Liverpool-Man Utd clash subject to safety decision due to heavy snow

Liverpool say “every effort” is being made for their home game with Manchester United to take place on Sunday amid adverse weather conditions on Merseyside, with a decision expected just after midday.

Snow fell across Merseyside and the north west overnight and Liverpool City Council’s Safety Advisory Group met on Sunday morning to determine whether the Premier League match could go ahead due to access issues.

The group will reconvene at midday in the hope that weather conditions will ease and the fixture – one of the biggest in English football – will kick-off as scheduled at 4.30pm.

“A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today’s fixture against Manchester United at Anfield,” league leaders Liverpool posted on their official X account.

“At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on.

“A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions.

“We will update supporters just as soon as we can. Please take extra care out there, Reds.”

An amber alert for snow and ice has been issued for Liverpool and Manchester by the Met Office until Sunday night.

Last month the Merseyside debut between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed on safety grounds.

On that occasion high winds from Storm Darragh resulted in severe travel disruption in and around the city.

The Sky Bet League Two fixtures between Chesterfield and Gillingham and Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon were postponed on Sunday morning.

“Due to the fitness of the pitch and surrounding area due to heavy snowfall on the Fylde Coast during Saturday night into Sunday morning a call was made in consultation with the EFL and PGMOL,” Fleetwood said announcing the postponement of the fixture.

The Women’s FA Cup third-round meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley was postponed after the snow prevented the Clarets from travelling to the City Ground.

“Due to heavy snowfall in the area Burnley are unable to travel safely to the fixture,” Nottingham Forest Women posted on social media.

“The cup tie will now take place on Wednesday 8 January at The City Ground.”

Racing was called off at Plumpton after the Sussex course had earlier provided a positive bulletin following an 8.30am inspection.

“Racing abandoned due to worsening weather conditions,” Plumpton Racecourse posted on their X account 15 minutes before the gates were due to open at 10.35am.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Racing was set to go ahead at Chepstow after two morning inspections.

“Inspection passed, racing goes ahead,” Chepstow said after a second examination had been held at 9am.