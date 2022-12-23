Liverpool and Man City condemn ‘a number of incidents’ between fans after latest match marred by crowd trouble

(AP)

Liverpool and Manchester City have released a joint statement condemning further crowd trouble between the two sets of fans during Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating after one City fan, a 15-year-old girl, was injured when an object - allegedly a pint cup full of coins and beer - was hurled from the away end at the Etihad Stadium.

Further allegations include bottles being thrown by Liverpool fans and that a group of away supporters in the disabled section were targeted by abuse.

The trouble follows a concerted effort between the two clubs to address their fans’ issues with each other ahead of the game.

The statement read: “Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC and the chairs from our supporter groups have worked together in recent weeks to remind fans of our expectations and both clubs would like to thank the vast majority of fans for their behaviour at last night’s Carabao Cup match at the Etihad Stadium.

“It is however hugely disappointing that there were a number of incidents during last night’s match that are wholly unacceptable.”

“These incidents will be fully investigated, reported to the police and the individuals who are found to be responsible will be subject to the sanction process of their respective club.

“Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football.”