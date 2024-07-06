Liverpool-Linked Star Would be Perfect Fit for Man Utd as PSG Future Remains Uncertain

Manchester United are eyeing Manuel Ugarte to strengthen their midfield this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain standout has also been linked to clubs other than Manchester United, such as AC Milan and Atlético Madrid.

Recently, Ugarte’s agent Jorge Chijane told O Jogo that Liverpool are among the suitors keen on the player. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Manchester United and PSG have been talking about a possible transfer for Ugarte.

PSG is ready to let the midfielder go this summer, despite interest from several other clubs, making his departure likely. Ugarte is keen on joining United and is willing to move even if they don’t qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. However, no official bid has been made yet.

While talking to PSG Talk, journalist Robin Bairner discussed the Ugarte rumor. Moreover, Bairner believes that the Uruguayan moving to the Premier League would prove to be a wise decision should a transfer to either Liverpool or Manchester United occur.

“I think to some extent most teams need somebody who’s going to put the foot in and be physical,” Bairner said. “I have to say I’m a big fan of him. I really like him. I agree. I can agree why Lucho doesn’t like him particularly because he’s not particularly technically solid.

“But I think he could be a real asset, particularly in the Premier League. I think he’d be a great signing for Manchester United as long as you just expect him to defend and not really do anything offensively.”