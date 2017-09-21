Liverpool-Leicester City Preview

It's not that familiarity will breed contempt as Leicester City and Liverpool meet for the second time in five days Saturday at King Power Stadium, but it's the growing contempt Reds supporters have at their side's lack of defence that has made this match a curious one to witness.

Liverpool (2-2-1) are eighth in the table on eight points, but their nine goals allowed are the most in the top half of the league; none of the other nine teams have conceded more than five. They have just two clean sheets in their nine matches across all competitions, and Jurgen Klopp's side are winless in their last four overall (0-2-2) following Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to the Foxes in the Midlands.

Tuesday's defeat swung on two fulcrums, the first of Klopp's making as he substituted Philippe Coutinho off at halftime in keeping him on a steady progression to achieve full match fitness. The second was Leicester's introduction of Shinji Okazaki shortly after the break, as the veteran striker snapped a scoreless deadlock in the 65th minute and contributed to Islam Slimani's marker 13 minutes that sealed Liverpool's defeat.

The Reds have given up 10 goals during their swoon and dropped points in the Champions League with their 2-2 draw at home against Sevilla, and the discontent has reached a volume where even Klopp was forced to address it post-match.

"That we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick. That's hard," he told Liverpool's official website. "As long as you concede goals like we conceded today again, then it is quite difficult. The second one is a throw-in again and everyone can imagine we know how to defend them, but obviously we don't do it.

"Defending set-pieces, it wasn't the first ball (for the first goal) - we had problems with this and now we had it with the second or third even and the throw-in."

Coutinho, whose dalliances with Barcelona led to a protracted saga during the summer transfer window, looked lively in his 45 minutes as Liverpool controlled the pace of the match. Klopp said his minutes were being rationed as part of his buildup, and the Brazil international is more likely to play the full 90 this time than he is to be removed by a managerial decision as he continues to recover from a back injury.

While the team did have five days to work on a defensive fix for this match, it was also apparent Tuesday that Klopp is at a loss for whatever is causing these issues, and that it takes away from one of the most potent offences in the Premier League.

"We made seven or eight chances and we still can play football, that's cool, good, good, good, but as long as you concede goals like this it makes life really difficult," he noted. "It's not about not knowing, it's about doing it in that moment, that's hard in the moment, it feels really hard in this moment to go out because of this (and) after that performance in the first half."

For all of Okazaki's work, Leicester City (1-1-3) earned a round of 16 cup tie at home next month versus Leeds United. The victory also snapped a three-match winless streak in league play as the Foxes continue their early fall gauntlet that has seen them already come up empty against Arsenal, league co-leaders Manchester United and reigning champions Chelsea.

"We're obviously delighted because it's all about the result in football and obviously performances can have a massive bearing on that result," manager Craig Shakespeare said. "We asked the players to be a bit more aggressive, we need better hold-up play from the centre forwards in the second half and we wanted to play on the front foot."

While they may not be household names beyond Jamie Vardy, Shakespeare does have multiple options at the forward position, with Okazaki and Slimani fighting for playing time along newcomer Kelechi Iheanacho. The key right now for Leicester may be in the midfield, where they need to find a new player to link to attacking winger Riyad Mahrez, creating the counterattack that makes them a successful outfit.

That midfield was bossed by Coutinho for much of the first half Tuesday, to the point where even Shakespeare admitted to The Times he "was delighted to see Coutinho had gone off."

Leicester have won three straight at home over Liverpool, including a 3-1 triumph last season as Vardy had a brace on either side of halftime around a goal by Danny Drinkwater before Coutinho grabbed a consolation for the Reds.

Liverpool, who did win the reverse encounter 4-1 at Anfield last season, had gone unbeaten in seven (5-2-0) over Leicester before the Foxes' recent surge in the Midlands.