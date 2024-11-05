Liverpool legend makes STRONG statement amid intense Saudi Arabia criticism

The Saudi Pro League has become home to many faces familiar to those who follow Liverpool.

Club legend Steven Gerrard is currently the manager of Al-Ettifaq, although he is experiencing significant difficulties at present.

He was joined at the club by Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum with former captain Henderson opting to cut his spell in the Middle East short and return to Ajax earlier this year.

Sadio Mane is a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and has undergone a mini career renaissance this season.

Fabinho, meanwhile, continues to ply his trade for Al-Ittihad while current Reds such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker have been linked with lucrative moves to the SPL.