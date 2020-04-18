New Liverpool kits designed for 2020-21 season that were scrapped

Getty Images

Liverpool will begin the 2020-21 season with Nike as their new shirt sponsor after parting ways with New Balance last year.

But a leaked video has given Reds’ fans a peek of what their home and away strips for the new campaign might have been had they stuck with the sportswear giant for another season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Video footage obtained by Empire of the Kop shows prototype kits created by the Boston-based manufacturer.

In addition to the traditional bold red for the home kit, the New Balance design would have had Liverpool returning to their bright yellow away strip - last used in the 2014-15 season.

We've managed to get our hands on a couple of prototypes New Balance made for #LFC's 2020/21 season 👀 pic.twitter.com/VbaDVYkjtT — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 18, 2020

Liverpool announced their deal with Nike in January.

The Reds believe they will earn around £75m per season from the agreement, eclipsing the club’s previous £45m-per-year deal with New Balance, which will end this summer after Liverpool won a High Court case over renewal of that deal.