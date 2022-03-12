Premier League wrap: Liverpool keep up title pressure and Manchester United claim key win in top-four race

Pa Sport Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
Luis Diaz scored Liverpool&#x002019;s first against Brighton (PA Wire)
Luis Diaz scored Liverpool’s first against Brighton (PA Wire)

Liverpool closed the gap to Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League to three points with victory over Brighton.

The Seagulls had fought back from two goals behind to force a draw at Anfield in October but there were no slip-ups for Jurgen Klopp’s side this time around as they left the south coast with a 2-0 win.

A Luis Diaz header gave Liverpool the lead in the first half, the forward bravely getting his head to a through-ball ahead of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who avoided sanction for clattering the Colombian.

Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty doubled Liverpool’s advantage and they saw out the remainder of the game to pile more pressure on City.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-2 to move back into the top four.

Ronaldo drilled a 12th-minute opener from long-range and after Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot, the Portuguese superstar slotted home his second before the break.

Spurs hauled level again through a Harry Maguire own goal, but Ronaldo won the game with a bullet header with nine minutes to go.

Ivan Toney’s dramatic late double in a 2-0 victory eased Brentford’s relegation fears and deepened Burnley’s.

Ivan Toney and Christian Eriksen celebrate Brentford&#x002019;s opener (PA Wire)
Ivan Toney and Christian Eriksen celebrate Brentford’s opener (PA Wire)

The striker, who hit a hat-trick against Norwich last weekend, made it five in two matches as the Bees secured back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Christian Eriksen, starting only his second match for Brentford, lifted in a perfect cross for Toney to head home with just five minutes remaining.

Toney then sealed the victory from the penalty spot after being brought down by Nathan Collins, who was sent off on a tough afternoon for the Clarets.

