Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp drops team news hint over Mohamed Salah role vs Sparta Prague

Mohamed Salah could be set for a limited role in Liverpool’s trip to Sparta Prague tonight.

The Reds face the Czech league leaders in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Europa League, with the 31-year-old winger back in training and with the squad after four games out with a muscle injury.

His inclusion follows his early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in January, when he suffered a hamstring issue and flew back to Merseyside for treatment.

Egypt officials have reportedly raised a point of contention over an apparent lack of access to Salah over his fitness, ahead of a pair of international friendlies in Abu Dhabi later this month.

Ahead of facing Sparta, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not involved in any discussions over releasing the player as he hinted at potentially using Salah as only a substitute in Prague.

The German told reporters: “Let’s see how long he can play now.

“Two days in team training – so, in a different situation players are not in the squad in this moment, but in our situation it makes sense.

“What can we give him? How much can we use him? We will see that.

“And then there are two games with Egypt, but it’s really not up to me or stuff like this, we are not really involved. That is discussed in other departments, let me say it like that.”

He added: “We want to be careful, we have to be careful, but in the middle of a super-intense period of the season we need everybody and now let’s see how long we can use him.”

Liverpool are somewhat limited in their attacking options for tonight’s game after Jayden Danns was ruled out.

The 18-year-old suffered a concussion in a collision with Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels on the weekend, which, in addition, resulted in a booking for the striker.

Diogo Jota and Ben Doak also feature on a ten-man absentee list.